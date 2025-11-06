The Best High School Sports Photos of the Week- October 27-November 2
High School On SI has a nationwide network of professional photographers highlighting the top events in high school sports. The best photos of the week feature some of the biggest plays and most memorable moments from around the country.
Photographed and compiled by High School On SI via the SBLive Pro Photographers Network, the collection includes images from sports such as football and boys soccer.
Below are the best of the best high school sports photos of the week of October 27- November 2 from High School On SI.
Beast Mode
A race to the end zone in a Connecticut high school football game.
Fight until the Whistle Blows
Players from Ladue Horton Watkins and St. Louis University compete for a ball in an Illinois high school soccer game.
Evan Curry's Running Over Everybody
Har-Ber’s Evan Curry outruns the Rogers defenders on his way to a big gain in an Arkansas high school football game.
First and Inches
Mills’ JV quarterback Sydney Chu stretches for a first down against Capuchino in a California high school flag football game.
Meeting at the Net
South Albany and Crescent Valley players meet at the net in an Oregon high school volleyball game.
Brotherhood
Pendleton Heights players gather to pray before they take on Mt. Vernon in the Indiana high school football playoffs.
Can't Stop, Won't Stop
A Mojave player tries to escape the Centennial defense in a Nevada high school football game.