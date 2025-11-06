High School

The Best High School Sports Photos of the Week- October 27-November 2

Check out this week's most iconic high school sports images from around the country!

MycKena Guerrero

SBLive Professional Photography Network's High School Photos of the Week
SBLive Professional Photography Network's High School Photos of the Week

High School On SI has a nationwide network of professional photographers highlighting the top events in high school sports. The best photos of the week feature some of the biggest plays and most memorable moments from around the country.

Photographed and compiled by High School On SI via the SBLive Pro Photographers Network, the collection includes images from sports such as football and boys soccer.

Below are the best of the best high school sports photos of the week of October 27- November 2 from High School On SI.

Beast Mode

A race to the end zone in a Connecticut high school football game
Bill Berg

A race to the end zone in a Connecticut high school football game.

Fight until the Whistle Blows

Players from Ladue Horton Watkins and St. Louis University compete for a ball in an Illinois high school soccer game
Tim Vizer

Players from Ladue Horton Watkins and St. Louis University compete for a ball in an Illinois high school soccer game.

Evan Curry's Running Over Everybody

Har-Ber’s Evan Curry outruns the Rogers defenders on his way to a big gain in an Arkansas high school football game
Claudia Rozell

Har-Ber’s Evan Curry outruns the Rogers defenders on his way to a big gain in an Arkansas high school football game.

First and Inches

Mills’ JV quarterback Sydney Chu stretches for a first down against Capuchino in a California high school flag football game
James Regan

Mills’ JV quarterback Sydney Chu stretches for a first down against Capuchino in a California high school flag football game.

Meeting at the Net

South Albany and Crescent Valley players meet at the net in an Oregon high school volleyball game
Jay Johnson

South Albany and Crescent Valley players meet at the net in an Oregon high school volleyball game.

Brotherhood

Pendleton Heights players gather to pray before they take on Mt. Vernon in the Indiana high school football playoffs
Don Money

Pendleton Heights players gather to pray before they take on Mt. Vernon in the Indiana high school football playoffs.

Can't Stop, Won't Stop

A Mojave player tries to escape the Centennial defense in a Nevada high school football game
Jules Karney

A Mojave player tries to escape the Centennial defense in a Nevada high school football game.

Published
For the past eight years Myckena Guerrero has been working with great, talented individuals in the sports industry and beyond. Her goal is to show the world the authentic stories behind the helmets of their favorite athletes. Myckena graduated from California State University of Sacramento with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications. She has been honored to interview athletes from all levels and walks of life including Steph Curry, Jerome Bettis, Canelo Alvarez, Larry Fitzgerald, Bryce Young, DJ Uiagalelei Trevor Lawrence, Allyson Felix, and Abby Wombach.

