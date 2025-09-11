High School

TJ Watt Reveals Wild Childhood Diet That Fueled The Watt Brothers’ NFL Success

From five-egg omelets to two dinners a night, TJ Watt shares how his family’s massive daily meals prepared him and his brothers JJ and Derek for greatness

MycKena Guerrero

Feb 10, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; J.J. Watt (left) with his brothers Derek Watt and T.J. Watt (right) appears on the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors awards presentation at YouTube Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Everyone has heard the crazy training stories of some athletes as well as the rules and superstitions they had growing up but have you ever heard what their nutritional intake was as a kid?

The Watts Are Legendary at Pewaukee High School

The Pittsburgh Steelers' own TJ Watt, the youngest brother of JJ and Derek Watt, recently joined Graham Bensinger on “In Depth with Graham Bensinger,” and discussed everything he and his brothers ate growing up on a typical day in the Watt House.

Their daily intake was getting them ready to be pros before all three of them hit the main stage. All three brothers made such an impact on the field during their high school days at Pewaukee that led all three of the Watt Brothers had their jerseys retired.

TJ Wat
TJ Watt gives thanks to everyone involved in his success during his and his brother Derek's jersey retirement ceremony at Pewaukee High School, Friday, May 5, 2023. / Scott Ash / Now News Group / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Watt Brothers’ Morning Fuel: A Five-Egg Omelet

When you hear everything the three brothers from Pewaukee, Wisconsin ate it will make you think three things.

  1. How did they eat that much?
  2. What did that Watt family grocery bill look like?
  3. If you're a parent maybe you will rethink your children's diet and take notes because all three brothers did end up in the NFL.

Two Dinners Every Night in the Watt House

TJ Watt was asked by Host Graham Bensinger, "What's the deal with the two dinners daily?" TJ's response on their daily intake is mind blowing:

" We had dinner at 5 o'clock and 8 o'clock. We'd wake up to a 5 egg omelet every morning. We'd always have a full breakfast either an omelet, pancakes, muffins or something fresh. Then they would send us to school with two peanut butter jelly sandwiches one you'd eat before lunch and one you'd eat after lunch.... then we'd pay for two double lunches at school. Then after school we'd come home from next level or track practice and at 5pm..."

Watch the video below to hear about what the Watt Brothers ate during their 5pm and 8pm dinner.

Published
MycKena Guerrero
MYCKENA GUERRERO

For the past eight years Myckena Guerrero has been working with great, talented individuals in the sports industry and beyond. Her goal is to show the world the authentic stories behind the helmets of their favorite athletes. Myckena graduated from California State University of Sacramento with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications. She has been honored to interview athletes from all levels and walks of life including Steph Curry, Jerome Bettis, Canelo Alvarez, Larry Fitzgerald, Bryce Young, DJ Uiagalelei Trevor Lawrence, Allyson Felix, and Abby Wombach.

