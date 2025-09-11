TJ Watt Reveals Wild Childhood Diet That Fueled The Watt Brothers’ NFL Success
Everyone has heard the crazy training stories of some athletes as well as the rules and superstitions they had growing up but have you ever heard what their nutritional intake was as a kid?
The Watts Are Legendary at Pewaukee High School
The Pittsburgh Steelers' own TJ Watt, the youngest brother of JJ and Derek Watt, recently joined Graham Bensinger on “In Depth with Graham Bensinger,” and discussed everything he and his brothers ate growing up on a typical day in the Watt House.
Their daily intake was getting them ready to be pros before all three of them hit the main stage. All three brothers made such an impact on the field during their high school days at Pewaukee that led all three of the Watt Brothers had their jerseys retired.
The Watt Brothers’ Morning Fuel: A Five-Egg Omelet
When you hear everything the three brothers from Pewaukee, Wisconsin ate it will make you think three things.
- How did they eat that much?
- What did that Watt family grocery bill look like?
- If you're a parent maybe you will rethink your children's diet and take notes because all three brothers did end up in the NFL.
Two Dinners Every Night in the Watt House
TJ Watt was asked by Host Graham Bensinger, "What's the deal with the two dinners daily?" TJ's response on their daily intake is mind blowing:
" We had dinner at 5 o'clock and 8 o'clock. We'd wake up to a 5 egg omelet every morning. We'd always have a full breakfast either an omelet, pancakes, muffins or something fresh. Then they would send us to school with two peanut butter jelly sandwiches one you'd eat before lunch and one you'd eat after lunch.... then we'd pay for two double lunches at school. Then after school we'd come home from next level or track practice and at 5pm..."
Watch the video below to hear about what the Watt Brothers ate during their 5pm and 8pm dinner.