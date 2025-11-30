Iowa Native, NFL Star Records First Career Touchdown
After 87 games, a former Iowa high school football and wrestling standout recorded his first career touchdown in the NFL.
Tristan Wirfs, who dominated both on the gridiron and the wrestling mat for Mount Vernon High School before having an excellent career with the Iowa Hawkeye football team, caught a 2-yrd touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield Sunday.
Scoring Play Came On Key Situation For Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay
The play came on third-and-goal for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Arizona Cardinals, as Wirfs slipped out from his spot on the offensive line at tackle to make the catch. The score capped a 10-play, 50-yard drive that put Tampa Bay ahead, 10-0, just before halftime.
Wirfs, who started his NFL career protecting Tom Brady at right tackle, switched to left tackle a few years later. He has started each of the 88 games that he has played in since being drafter by the Buccaneers in 2020 at No. 13 overall of the first round.
Former Mount Vernon Standout Already A Super Bowl Champion, Has Earned Multiple All-Pro, Pro Bowl Honors
The 26-year-old is a one-time Super Bowl champion, four-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro pick. He is 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, and now has a touchdown reception to go along with two fumble recoveries in his NFL career.
At Mount Vernon, Wirfs was a U.S. Army All-American Bowl selection and named the captain of the Class 2A all-state team his senior season. He was a three-year letterwinner on the offensive and defensive line, helping his team to a 20-6 record the final two seasons with a run to the state championship game.
Tristan Wirfs Was A State Wrestling Champion, Won State Track And Field Titles In High School
Wirfs had a pick-6 on defense and won a state wrestling championship and swept both the state track and field shot put and discus events as a senior and junior. He also won discus as a sophomore, and was just the fourth Iowa male prep to win both throwing events in three consecutive years, and the first to win three straight state discus titles since the 1950s.
While playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes, Wirfs earned All-American honors by multiple outlets and was named the Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year in the Big Ten Conference. He was the first true freshman to start at offensive tackle under head coach Kirk Ferentz.