10 Class of 2026 Georgia High School Baseball Players to Watch This Postseason

The 2026 Georgia high school baseball state tournament kicks off on April 22, and for many of the state's best players, it will be their final postseason before heading off to play at the next level.

As the 2026 GHSA Baseball State Championships prepare to officially get underway, High School On SI is highlighting some of the top seniors to keep an eye on this postseason.

20 Class of 2026 Georgia High School Baseball Players to Watch This Postseason

Joseph Contreras, RHP - Blessed Trinity Catholic

College: Vanderbilt

The 6-foot-4 right-hander is fresh off an appearance for Team Brazil in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, which seems almost unfair for the players that have to face him this postseason. With a fastball that reaches the 94-97 mph range and a full arsenal of good pitches, it's safe to say his stuff is electric.

Trevor Condon, OF - Etowah

College: Tennessee

Condon is a batter who displays explosive power at the plate. He recently broke the Etowah career home run record with his 17th in an Eagles' jersey, and he has seven of those long bombs already this spring.

Blake Bryant, RHP - Citizens Christian Academy

College: Clemson

Bryant has hit speeds of up to 96 mph with his fastball and is widely considered to be among the top five national pitching prospects in the Class of 2026.

Malachi Washington, OF - Parkview

College: LSU

Washington is a speedy outfielder with a quick arm, and he's one of the top power hitters in the state with nine home runs so far this season.

Keon Johnson, SS - First Presbyterian Day

College: Vanderbilt

Johnson was named the 2024-25 Gatorade Georgia Baseball Player of the Year after finishing the season with a .524 batting average to go along with 10 home runs, 67 runs scored and 47 RBIs. He's been clutch again this season. The senior standout recently hit a walk off home run to give his team a 3-2 victory over Tattnall Square Academy.

Matthew Sharman, RHP - Etowah

College: Georgia

Sharman won a gold medal with Team USA in the 2025 U-18 World Cup and he has a fastball that tops out around 95 mph, making him a nightmare for opposing hitters.

Colin White, LHP - Harrison

College: Florida

White is an intimidating 6-foot-4, 210-pound lefty with a fastball in the 94-96 mph range to go along with a sharp slider.

Wessley Roberson, OF - Glynn Academy

College: LSU

Roberson is a speedy, versatile fielder with a cannon of an arm and explosive power at the plate. He's been recorded hitting as high as 96-97 mph with his throws during fielding drills.

Isaiah Galason, SS - Houston County

College: Georgia Tech

Galason is rumored to have put on 15 pounds of muscle in the offseason, and that might be why there are plenty of videos on X of him crushing the baseball this season. Just Baseball has him listed as one of the top 50 prep prospects in this year's MLB Draft.

RJ Cope, LHP/1B - Georgia Premier Academy

College: Vanderbilt

Cope is a massive 6-foot-8, 250-pound dynamic two-way player who can deal up to 95 mph on the mound and hit for power at the plate.

More from High School On SI