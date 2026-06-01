Vote: Who Should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (6/1/2026)

Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.

Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.

Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for May 25-31. Voting closes on Sunday, June 7 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week post.

The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.

Congratulations to Patrick Stevenson of Lone Peak (Utah) soccer for winning last week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week poll. Stevenson netted a hat trick as Lone Peak captured its first state title in 21 years with a 3-1 victory over Farmington in the Class 6A state championship match.

Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com

High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week nominees

1. Bryce Besgrove, so., Clay (Ohio) baseball

Besgrove threw a no-hitter with five strikeouts as Clay captured the Division II district championship with a 1-0 shutout of St. Francis de Sales. It was Besgrove’s third no-hitter of the season.

2. Brock Bumgardner, jr., Cherryville (North Carolina) baseball

Bumgardner struck out 11, walked one and didn’t allow a hit as Cherryville opened the three-game Class 2A state championship series with a 4-0 shutout of Rosewood.

3. Johnny Devir, sr., Don Bosco Prep (New Jersey) lacrosse

Devir tallied three goals and an assist in a 13-2 rout of Rutgers Prep.

4. Peter Dolan, jr., Cardinal Gibbons (North Carolina) lacrosse

Dolan had two goals and three assists as Cardinal Gibbons repeated as state champion with a 10-7 victory over Lake Norman in the Class 7A title game.

5. Cal Giese, so., Bishop Heelan (Iowa) soccer

Giese netted four goals in a 5-1 postseason victory over Greene County.

6. Rylan Hainje, sr., Franklin Central (Indiana) track

Hainje set a new Indiana record in the 110-meter hurdles at the IHSAA Regional 6 with a time of 13.05 seconds, the second-fastest all-conditions time nationally this season. Hainje also placed first in the 300 hurdles (38.06) and ran legs on Franklin Central’s winning 4X100 and 4X400 relay teams. The 4X400 team finished in 3:13.54, another state record.

7. JJ Harel, sr., Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (California) track

Harel captured his second straight high jump title at the CIF state championships and finished with a personal-record clearance of 7 feet, 2 inches. The senior is tied for the fourth-best mark nationally this season.

8. Ryker Hartlaub, so., Summit (Oregon) baseball

Hartlaub whirled a perfect game with eight strikeouts as Summit downed Eagle Point, 8-0, in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.

9. Tate Kindlon, jr., Bethlehem (New York) baseball

Kindlon threw a no-hitter with seven strikeouts in a 5-0 Section 2 Class AA semifinal shutout of Niskayuna.

10. Cole Koeninger, sr., Keller (Texas) baseball

Koeninger, a Tennessee signee, took a perfect game into the seventh inning and finished off a two-hitter with nine strikeouts in a 4-0 victory over Rockwall. Keller won the three-game Class 6A Division I semifinal series to clinch a state championship berth.

11. Jacoby Patterson, sr., Shawsheen Valley Tech (Massachusetts) lacrosse

Patterson had seven goals and three assists in a 21-3 Division 3 postseason rout of Wilmington.

12. Brody Santman, so., Sumner (Washington) baseball

Santman took a no-hitter into the fifth inning and fanned 10 over six shutout innings as Sumner blasted Gonzaga Prep, 7-0, in the Class 4A state championship game.

13. Ejam Yohannes, sr., Loyola (California) track

Yohannes placed first in the 400 at the CIF state championships with a PR time of 45.73, the fourth-fastest time nationally this spring.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

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-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports

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