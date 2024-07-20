10 former Georgia high school football players earn Preseason All-SEC honors
It’s no secret that the state of Georgia sends a ton of talented high school football players off to play at the highest levels of college football. It also worth noting that many of those players excel once they get to the next level.
Proof of this point can be found in the fact that 10 former Georgia high school football players received recognition as 2024 Preseason All-Southeastern Conference selections.
Four of those players, one on offense and three on defense, received first team honors. Former Rome High School offensive lineman Tate Ratledge was the offensive selection for the University of Georgia. The three first team defensive selections also play for the Bulldogs. They are defensive linemen Nazir Stackhouse, a senior from Columbia High School, and Mikel Williams, a junior from Hardaway High School, as well as defensive back Malaki Starks, a junior from Jefferson High School.
Here is the complete list of the former Georgia prep stars named Preseason All-SEC:
All-SEC First Team Offense
Tate Ratledge, Georgia, OL, Sr. - Rome
All-SEC First Team Defense
Nazir Stackhourse, Georgia, DL, Sr. - Columbią
Mikel Williams, Georgia, DL, Jr. - Hardaway
Malaki Starks, Georgia, DB, Jr. - Jefferson
All-SEC Second Team Offense
Dylan Fairchild, Georgia, OL, Jr. - West Forsyth
Isaiah Bond, Texas, WR, Jr. - Buford
All-SEC Second Team Defense
Smael Mondon Jr., Georgia, LB, Sr. - Paulding County
Jared Ivey, Ole Miss, DE, Sr. - North Gwinnett
All-SEC Third Team Offense
Henry Delp, Georgia, TE, Fr. - West Forsyth
Justice Haynes, Alabama, RB, So. - Buford