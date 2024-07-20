High School

10 former Georgia high school football players earn Preseason All-SEC honors

Three lineman and a DB are First-Team selections in the nation’s top Power 5 conference

Gary Adornato

Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) shown during the G-Day Game at Sanford Stadium in April. The one time member of the Rome Wolves is a 2024 Preseason All-SEC First Team Offensive selection.
Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) shown during the G-Day Game at Sanford Stadium in April. The one time member of the Rome Wolves is a 2024 Preseason All-SEC First Team Offensive selection. / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

It’s no secret that the state of Georgia sends a ton of talented high school football players off to play at the highest levels of college football. It also worth noting that many of those players excel once they get to the next level.

Proof of this point can be found in the fact that 10 former Georgia high school football players received recognition as 2024 Preseason All-Southeastern Conference selections.

Four of those players, one on offense and three on defense, received first team honors. Former Rome High School offensive lineman Tate Ratledge was the offensive selection for the University of Georgia. The three first team defensive selections also play for the Bulldogs. They are defensive linemen Nazir Stackhouse, a senior from Columbia High School, and Mikel Williams, a junior from Hardaway High School, as well as defensive back Malaki Starks, a junior from Jefferson High School.

Here is the complete list of the former Georgia prep stars named Preseason All-SEC:

All-SEC First Team Offense

Tate Ratledge, Georgia, OL, Sr. - Rome

All-SEC First Team Defense

Nazir Stackhourse, Georgia, DL, Sr. - Columbią

Mikel Williams, Georgia, DL, Jr. - Hardaway

Malaki Starks, Georgia, DB, Jr. - Jefferson

Malaki Starks
Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malaki Starks (24) intercepts a pass over Ball State Cardinals wide receiver Ty Robinson (2), in 2023, at Sanford Stadium. / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

All-SEC Second Team Offense

Dylan Fairchild, Georgia, OL, Jr. - West Forsyth

Isaiah Bond, Texas, WR, Jr. - Buford

All-SEC Second Team Defense

Smael Mondon Jr., Georgia, LB, Sr. - Paulding County

Jared Ivey, Ole Miss, DE, Sr. - North Gwinnett

All-SEC Third Team Offense

Henry Delp, Georgia, TE, Fr. - West Forsyth

Justice Haynes, Alabama, RB, So. - Buford

Justice Haynes
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Justice Haynes (22) runs the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half in the 2024 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
