Hollywood Icon Has High School Football Stadium Named In His Honor
Known as “The Voice of Dunwoody,” Ryan Seacrest will now have his name blastered all over the high school he previously called home.
Dunwoody High School in Georgia approved the naming of the football stadium and new press box to Seacrest Stadium in honor of the long-time host of the hit show, American Idol.
A 1993 graduate of the school, Seacrest was on the 1992 Dunwoody football team that won the Class 4A regional championship.
Hollywood Icon Was Part Of High School Football Team
Seacrest’s talent stretched further than just the football field while in high school, as he was given the nickname “The Voice of Dunwoody” after transforming the school’s morning announcements into a full morning broadcast.
After securing an internship under Tom Sullivan, Seacrest was given a shift while still in high school working at radio station WSTR.
The 50-year-old went on to attend the University of Georgia for a short time before embarking on a career as an American producer, network producer, radio personality, television host and voice actor.
Seacrest became a household name in 2002 when he became the host of American Idol, a series that has helped launch the career of several musical icons.
Most recently, Seacrest was handed the hosting duties of Wheel of Fortune, replacing Pat Sajak in 2024. He is also the host of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.
Ryan Seacrest, Family To Be Honored By Hometown
Seacrest has received Emmy Award nominations for American Idol each year from 2004-2013 and again in 2016. He won an Emmy in 2010 for Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution and was nominated again two years later.
Thanks in large part to a donation made by Seacrest for stadium expansion, the high school is hopeful to host games this fall.
“Ryan Seacrest and his parents, Gary and Connie, worked steadfastly for more than 20 years with members of the community to help make this stadium a reality,” a release from the Bring It Home Committee said. “The new Seacrest Stadium will give Dunwoody something it has never truly had - a homefield worthy of its pride and tradition.”
Dunwoody Currently Cannot Host Varsity Sporting Events
According to the Bring It Home website, the new stadium renovations will allow for 2,000 additional seats, improved accessibility and a modern press box.
“These stands will be more than a structure - they’ll be a symbol of unity, school spirit and the hometown pride that generations of Wildcats will call their own,” the site posted.
The stadium currently does not have the capacity of 3,000 seats required to host varsity games and large community events.
Dunwoody went 5-6 this past season, falling to Gainesville in the opening round of the postseason, 48-3. The Wildcats won eight games in 2023