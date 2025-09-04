Four Under-the-Radar NFL Rookies Who Could Make an Immediate Impact in 2025 Season
Another NFL season is about to kick off. With that comes a myriad of new names to learn on your favorite teams and others you are rushing to pick up across fantasy football waiver wires.
April's NFL draft is far behind us and we've gotten used to the new uniforms for college football's stars of yesteryear. But let's face it, not every first-year player is a Cam Ward, Travis Hunter or even fifth-round quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Plenty of rookies without household names will step into clear roles as their first year begins, while others could be forced onto the field due to health concerns that face players in front of them on the depth chart.
Some rookies made a name for themselves over the preseason and even made their 53-man roster as a byproduct of their performance over the exhibitions and training camp. As the Eagles look to defend their Super Bowl champinship, only one thing's for certain over the course of the rollercoaster of each NFL season: there will be plenty of new faces to get used to on your favorite team and across the league.
Here are four under-the-radar rookies who could make an immediate impact for their respective teams this season:
Efton Chism III — WR, New England Patriots
Chism made the Patriots' 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent and had a heartwarming reaction when he heard the news. Making the team is just the start for the Eastern Washington product who was named an AP All-American and earned All Big-Sky First Team honors in his fifth year with the program. There may be an uphill battle for Chism to see a great deal of targets in his first NFL season, but the Patriots parting ways with Kendrick Bourne could indicate the team feels the rookie will be ready sooner rather than later. Stefon Diggs, New England's first receiver, is expected to be ready for Week 1 after his recovery from a torn ACL that he suffered last season with the Texans. If health comes into question for the 31-year-old, though, Chism could see more targets as a result.
Tate Ratledge — OL, Detroit Lions
Rookie receiver Isaac TeSlaa is certainly a breakout candidate for the Lions, but let's go in the trenches here. Detroit chose Ratledge in the second round with the 57th pick in April's NFL draft. The former Georgia standout has some big shoes to fill in his first season as the Lions three-time All-Pro center Frank Ragnow announced his retirement over the offseason. Ratledge had a trial run at center when he got to Detroit but the team opted to shift him back to right guard where he started for the Bulldogs from 2022 to '24. Per SB Nation's Pride of Detroit, the Lions still believe he has a high ceiling as their long-term answer at center, but Ratledge will contribute immediately blocking from the right side.
Tyler Loop — K, Baltimore Ravens
An offensive lineman followed by a kicker? You better believe it.
The Ravens parted ways with Justin Tucker over the offseason following a rough season and troubling off-the-field issues that led to a 10-week suspension for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy. Baltimore drafted Loop out of Arizona in the sixth round (pick No. 187) this year to fill their kicking void, signaling their hope for the former Wilcat to become the long-term answer. He nailed a program-record 62-yard field goal for Arizona last season and went 6-for-9 on attempts from 50 yards or longer. In the preseason, he made nine of his 11 field-goal attempts and was 5-for-6 from at least 50 yards. Loop enters his first NFL season in a critical role for a team with Super Bowl aspirations who hasn't had a question at kicker in more than a decade.
Woody Marks — RB, Houston Texans
Marks, a fourth-round running back who finished his career at USC after four years at Mississippi State, could be an answer for the Texans' backfield should Joe Mixon's ankle injury keep him out longer than expected. Nick Chubb will take the lead in Mixon's absence, but he's dealt with injuries of his own, playing in only 10 total games over the past two seasons. Health aside, Marks could still have a role in Houston's backfield as a pass catcher. Over his five collegiate seasons, he hauled in 261 catches for 1,546 yards and five touchdowns. He can potentially serve as a passing down option for C.J. Stroud who has plenty of upside as a lead back if needed.