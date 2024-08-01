10 Georgia girls flag football rushers to watch in 2024
Londyn Fletcher, Redan
Fletcher did just about everything that could be asked of a player in last year's season for Redan. One thing that she did better than anybody in the state was accumulate rushing yards. She ended her junior season with a state-leading 1,924 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns.
Kalayah Wesley, Dutchtown
Wesley was the leading rusher last at the running back position last year. She finished her junior season with 1,500 yards and hauled in 275 receiving yards. With only 12 games played last season, she is poised to have an even greater senior season coming up.
Alicia Yelegoiyee, Towers
The rising junior led her squad with 1,229 rushing yards on 123 carries last season. She was second amongst all sophomores last season in rushing yards and fifth overall.
London Staples, Locust Grove
In her sophomore year, Staples went off for 1,210 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. She helped lead her team to a 15-3 record and a 10-1 region record with her dynamic running ability out the back field.
Leilani Lane, Langston Hughes
Lane had an outstanding freshman season as she led all freshmen with 787 rushing yards last season. She also finished with 258 receiving yards and six total touchdowns.
Taylor Talton, Westside
Talton was a 1,000-yard rusher for Westside last year in her sophomore season. She made up for over half of her team’s rushing yards and well over half of total touchdowns scored.
Jocelyn Casanova, Warner Robins
In a run-heavy offense, Casanova led the charge with 1,040 yards on the ground and nine touchdowns. She also finished top two on her team in passing and receiving yards, while leading her team in touchdowns.
Angelique Fleming, Johnson (Savannah)
Fleming showed some big time skills as a freshman last season. She was second amongst freshman in rushing yards with 558 and first amongst freshman in rushing touchdowns with nine. She was the main component of Johnson’s offense last season and looks to make improvements in her sophomore year.
Saniyah Hailey, Hephzibah
The rising junior helped lead her squad to a 17-3 overall record and a 16-0 region record. She did so with a team leading 612 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns.
Rayna Brown, Jonesboro
In only 10 games played last season, Brown led Jonesboro in rushing yards with 691. She had the sixth most rushing yards amongst all juniors and was one of only two players to rush for over 600 yards with 10 or fewer games played.