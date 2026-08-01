10 Transfers That May Change Georgia's High School Football Championship Map

Tape doesn't lie, and by December, the entire state had seen it.

Thomas County Central had already gone 15-0 and won the Georgia Class 5A football title, which is usually the point when a program accepts the trophy, says thank you, and leaves a few good players for everybody else. The Yellow Jackets didn't get the memo.

They added Duke commit Aidan McPherson at quarterback.

McPherson threw for 3,096 yards and ran for 964 more at Rome last fall, carrying the Wolves to the semifinals before recently winning a July eligibility appeal to play his senior season somewhere else. With this one ruling, the best team in the classification landed the best available quarterback in it, while Rome started over at the position it could least afford to. That's not a transfer. That's math. For one team, it's addition. For the other, it's subtraction.

These are the 10 transfers that most reshaped Georgia High School 2026 championship map, judged not by recruiting stars but by team need, proven production and overall impact on the title race.

1. Aidan McPherson, QB — Rome to Thomas County Central

A defending, undefeated champion replaces a graduated starter at the game's most important position and guts a rival in the same move. Central climbs to 6A and opens region play at Lee County on Sept. 25, so the degree of difficulty rises with the ceiling.

2. Jamir Lee, DL — Benedictine to Carrollton

Carrollton lost the 6A final to Buford 28 - 21, undone by an 82 - yard fourth-quarter run. The exact stop it couldn't get. Lee, a disruptive interior lineman who had 27 tackles, 6.5 for loss as a sophomore, addresses the biggest weakness exposed in the championship game, as the Trojans move up to 7A.

3. Zach Watts, RB — Carver-Columbus to Carrollton

A Freshman All-American who ran for 1,037 yards at 9.6 a pop and won a 2A title. With workhorse Cam Wood gone to Liberty, Watts replaces departed production and lightens the load on sophomore quarterback CJ Cypher.

4. Cohen Lawson, QB — Colquitt County to Lee County

A two-year starter who threw for 2,012 yards lands on an 8-4 playoff team with receiver Jaden Upshaw just as Lee County climbs to 6A. Lee County has not publicly announced how Lawson and returning senior quarterback Jordan Bush will share—or compete for—the position.

5. Brenton James, QB — St. Augustine (Fla.) to McEachern

McEachern went unbeaten during the regular season before suffering a stunning first-round playoff loss to a team it had defeated 50-17 earlier in the year. James could be the postseason answer it lacked.

6. Keyon Standifer, ATH — Athens Academy to Newton

An every-way playmaker with 1,600-plus receiving yards and 25 touchdowns as a junior, who turns an 8 - 4 Newton team from a difficult matchup into one no contender wants to see.

7. Justin Weeks, DL — Pace Academy to Douglas County

Douglas County pushed Buford twice but needed more depth up front to finish the job. Weeks, a Georgia Tech commit, headlines a defensive haul built to close that gap.

8. Zyon Robinson, WR — Stockbridge to McEachern

A top - 125 receiver (44-732-10) arrives alongside Brenton James, making them a ready-made quarterback - receiver pairing rather than two loose additions.

9. Jai'lil Goley, CB — Hebron Christian to Gainesville

Gainesville's title loss was decided on the ground, so a corner doesn't fix it outright, but six interceptions' worth of lockdown lets a defense send an extra body at the run.

10. Sire Razi, LB — Pace Academy to Creekside

Creekside won the 4A title, then jumped to 6A. Razi is preservation, not transformation — the physical piece that keeps the champion's identity intact against bigger competition.

Practice is underway, preseason rankings are set and kickoff is just around the corner. But for many of Georgia's top contenders, the race for a state championship began months ago, when these transfers changed the outlook long before the first snap of the season.