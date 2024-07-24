20 Georgia high school wide receivers to watch in 2024
One of the most underrated positions for producing collegiate-level talent in the state of Georgia is without question wide receiver.
With the 2024 Georgia high school football season just around the corner, we’re highlighting some of the state’s best returning wide receivers that will soon be hauling in touchdown passes on Friday nights.
Several high-level four-star recruits lead the charge, but there isn’t much dropoff no matter where you look across the state.
The following is a list of top returning Georgia wide receivers heading into the 2024 season.
CJ Wiley, Milton: The rising senior put up video game numbers last season for the Eagles. The Florida State commit hauled in 68 catches for 1,473 yards and scored 14 touchdowns to help lead them to a Class 7A state championship.
Travis Smith Jr., Westlake: Committed to Tennessee as a 4-star recruit, Westlake’s Travis Smith Jr. joins CJ Wiley as the only two receivers in the state ranked above three stars for the Class of 2025. As a junior last season, Smith caught 34 passes for 587 yards and scored eight touchdowns for the Lions.
Devin Carter, Douglas County: Ranked as the state of Georgia’s No. 1 wide receiver for the Class of 2026, Douglas County’s Devin Carter, a 4-star recruit with offers from Alabama, Auburn and Clemson is poised to have a monster junior season for the Tigers.
Aaron Gregory, Douglas County: Another 4-star Class of 2026 wide receiver for Douglas County, Aaron Gregory also has offers from Alabama and Auburn, and will make for a deadly duo with teammate Devin Carter this upcoming season.
Nalin Scott, Kennesaw Mountain: Ranked as a four-star Class of 2026 prospect out of Kennesaw Mountain, Scott had 302 receiving yards as a sophomore last season and is expected to make a big jump as a junior in 2024.
Ahmed Souare, Loganville: A Georgia State commit, Souare burst onto the scene last year at Loganville and put together a monster year, catching 68 passes for 1,310 yards and 16 touchdowns in just 11 games.
D’ontae Fulton, Worth County: The Rams got a dominant performance each and every week last season from then junior D’ontae Fulton, a three-star Georgia State commit that finished the year with 1,283 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Hudson Hill, Prince Avenue Christian: It’s not every day that a freshman leads a team in receiving, but that’s exactly what Prince Avenue Christian freshman Hudson Hill did last season for the Wolverines. He caught 84 passes for 1,230 yards and scored 17 touchdowns.
Jeremiah Ware, Flowery Branch: After catching just seven passes during his sophomore campaign, Flowery Branch’s Jeremiah Ware exploded for 1,132 yards and 14 touchdowns last season for the Falcons as a junior.
Tristan Anderson, Rockmart: From 183 receiving yards and one touchdown as a sophomore, to 1,098 and 13 touchdowns as a junior, Rockmart’s Tristan Anderson was a big piece of the puzzle last year for the Yellow Jackets, who made a run to the Class 2A state championship game.
Jack Rhodes, Aquinas: The first rising junior to make the list, Aquinas’s Jack Rhodes put together a great sophomore campaign, catching 57 passes for 1,084 yards and scoring 16 touchdowns for the Fightin’ Irish in 2023.
Landon Roldan, North Oconee: A Georgia commit, North Oconee’s Landon Roldan won the Region 8-4A Athlete of the Year award last year after hauling in 50 receptions for 1,029 yards and 13 touchdowns to help lead the Titans.
Tyon Jones, Bradwell Institute: Tigers wide receiver Tyon Jones finished his junior year with exactly 1,000 yards receiving on just 45 catches, making him one of the most dangerous receivers with the ball last season with an average of 22.2 yards-per-reception.
Thomas Blackshear, Calvary Day: Committed to Georgia, Thomas Blackshear is ranked as a three-star receiver and caught 27 passes for 551 yards and scored five touchdowns for the Cavaliers last season.
Sam Turner, Southwest Dekalb: A two-sport star at Southwest Dekalb, Sam Turner, a three-star Georgia Tech commit, caught 56 passes for 903 yards and caught six touchdown passes last season for the Panthers.
Edward Coleman, Calvary Day: Staring at two positions for the Cavaliers last season, Edward Coleman,a three-star rising senior, left his mark at wide receiver, catching 30 passes for 546 yards and scoring eight touchdowns opposite of teammate Thomas Blackshear.
Gerritt Kemp, Hebron Christian Academy: A three-star Duke Commit, Gerrit Kemp made the most of his 16 receptions as a junior last season, catching 16 passes for 514 yards and scoring seven touchdowns for the Lions.
Deion Thomas, Westlake: A three-star Class of 2026 receiver, Deion Thomas caught four touchdown passes as a sophomore at Hapeville Charter last season. Transferring into Westlake for his upcoming junior year, a big season could be on the horizon for the now junior.
Christian Ward, Walton: Contributing a lot as a sophomore last season for the Class 7A state runner-up Walton Raiders, three-star Class of 2026 wide receiver Christian Ward caught 12 passes for 362 yards and scored five touchdowns.
John Stuetzer, Pope: Rising senior John Stuetzer made a big jump from his sophomore to junior season, going from two touchdown receptions to 13 touchdown receptions on virtually the same amount of receptions. He also finished just shy of a 1,000-yard season with 941 receiving yards.