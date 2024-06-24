2024 Georgia high school football schedules released
It is time to start circling dates on your calendar for can't-miss matchups as 2024 Georgia high school football schedules have been released for the upcoming GHSA season.
The season will begin with some schools playing their first games on August 16, and the regular season will come to a close on November 1. The 2024 GHSA state championship games will be played December 16-18.
2024 Georgia high school football schedules for all teams in every division are available on SBLive Georgia.
2024 GHSA high school football season schedule
Here is a look at the full 2024 GHSA high school football season schedule:
- July 29: Earliest date for football practice in pads
- August 16: First day of the 2024 GHSA football season
- November 11: End of 2024 regular season
- November 8-9: GHSA state playoffs - first round
- November 15: GHSA state playoffs - second round
- November 22: GHSA state playoffs - quarterfinals
- November 29: GHSA state playoffs - bye week
- December 6: GHSA state playoffs - semifinals
- December 16-18: GHSA Tommy Guillebeau Football State Championships*
*The 2024 GHSA high school football state championships will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and will be streaming live on the NFHS Network.
Not sure which team's schedule you want to check out first? You could always start with those featured in the final SBLive Georgia Power 25 for the 2023 season.
Here's the top 5 teams from last season to get you rolling:
1. Milton Eagles
2. Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets
3. Walton Raiders
4. Coffee Trojans
5. Colquitt County Packers
