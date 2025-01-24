2025 Five-Star Power Forward Caleb Wilson Commits to North Carolina
Five-star power forward Caleb Wilson, out of Holy Innocents Episcopal School in Atlanta, Georgia has announced his college commitment.
In the early hours of Friday morning, Wilson announced he will be committing to the University of North Carolina. The announcement came on TNT’s Inside the NBA following Thursday night’s Boston Celtics-Los Angeles Lakers game.
Wilson chose the Tar Heels over Kentucky where it was a two-horse race down the stretch of his recruitment process.
"I just looked at who the coach was, I was able to build a good relationship with him, looking at the roster and also just seeing how much the coach believed in me over the time he knew me," Wilson said on the show.”
According to 247Sports, Wilson is the No. 9 ranked player in the nation for the Class of 2025.
North Carolina now has three commitments in the upcoming class that features Gonzaga (D.C.) four-star shooting guard Derek Dixon and Davidson Day (Charlotte, N.C.) four-star combo guard Isaiah Denis.
This season for Holy Innocents Episcopal, Wilson is averaging 24.0 points, 11.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 3.6 blocks, and 2.5 steals per game.
As a junior, Wilson also led Nightrydas Elite to their third consecutive EYBL Peach Jam title where he played alongside Cameron and Cayden Boozer.
247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein on Wilson:
Wilson is an athletic and wiry four-man with significant two-way tools. He has continued to grow and now has positional size at 6-foot-9 along with a 7-foot wingspan, 9-foot standing reach, and a rangy, elastic body type. He's gradually filling out a naturally leaner frame but is extremely mobile for his size and able to cover the court. Wilson's combination of size, effortless mobility, and flexibility gives him extreme potential versatility on the defensive end of the floor. He's already capable of guarding multiple positions, switching onto guards, and being a major rim protector (2.5 blocks per game in the EYBL). His court coverage and total defensive metrics are off the charts as he can fly around the floor covering up mistakes, getting his hands on a ton of balls, and making plays (3.8 stocks per game). Offensively, he's not a natural alpha or creator, and because he had such a significant early reputation, there have been times when he's tried too hard to be an offensive focal point. This summer, he found an ideal role as a secondary threat and thrived because of it. He impacts the game as an offensive rebounder and, solid passer, with his ability to make quick drives for a couple of bounces, find easy baskets around the rim or in transition, and with a perfect left hand. He also loves to take the ball off the defensive glass and start the break himself. Wilson has a soft touch around the rim, but he's still an inconsistent outside shooter. His mechanics are a bit questionable as he can shoot down from a high release point and generate a ball that can be hard and flat. There are also times he can settle for low-percentage step-backs from the mid-range or the mid-post. Finding a consistently translatable offensive niche, especially in a high-level half-court game, is a key variable for him at the next level.
