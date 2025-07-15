2026 5-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson commits to Texas
Grayson (Loganville, Georgia) five-star senior linebacker Tyler Atkinson, who is rated as the No. 1 player in the state of Georgia as well as the No. 9 rated player in the nation for the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports.
Atkinson announced on ESPN's Pat McAfee Show he will be committing to the University of Texas where he joins the No. 8 ranked recruiting class for the upcoming recruiting cycle.
Atkinson chose the Longhorns over Clemson, Georgia, Oregon, and several others, where he held 50 Division-1 offers from Power 4 schools.
As a junior, Atkinson racked up 166 total tackles, 32 tackles for loss, and 13 sacks for the Rams where they finished with a 14-1 record and reached the Class 6A Championship and defeated Carrollton, 38-24 to clinch the title.
Atkinson is the highest-rated linebacker as well as the highest-rated prospect to land at the University of Texas in the Steve Sarkisian era.
"Texas is very good," Atkinson said to 247Sports. "The coaches, when it comes to the linebackers coach (Coach Nansen), Coach, I have a good relationship with Coach (Sark), he's very cool. Texas has been very good. I like Texas. I do. They've got a linebacker I like there. You see how he's been doing. It shows you they're versatile. I like to see that," he added.
247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins on Atkinson: "Highly-productive inside linebacker that can emerge as the soul of a defense with his instincts and athleticism. Owns more of a streamlined build at this stage, but is blessed with a longer frame and should have no issues eventually carrying 225 pounds or more. Quick to locate the football with his field awareness, and will mirror ball carries with his rare start-stop ability and exceptional lateral burst. Has proven to be rather effective on the blitz as he will slip and dip around blockers before getting to the quarterback.
Not one that has been asked to man-up a ton in coverage, but is comfortable dropping back into space and shading passing lanes. Must keep improving play strength and get better at attacking college-sized linemen, but should be viewed as a playmaking second-level defender that can rack up stops all over the field like he has been doing since he was a freshman for one of the Peach State's top programs. Could fit into a variety of different schemes at the next level and will likely offer three-down value given how he moves and strikes."
At 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, Atkinson is currently ranked as the No. 9 overall prospect in the nation, the No. 1 linebacker, and the No. 1 overall prospect in the state of Georgia according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Grayson opens up the 2025 season on Friday, August 15th, where they will travel to Collins Hill as they begin their quest for the school's fifth state championship and second consecutive.
