Georgia High School Football Championship Schedules & Scores (GHSA) - December 15-17, 2025
There are eight games scheduled across Georgia on from Monday, December 15, to Wednesday, December 17 including six games featuring statewide top 25-ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Georgia High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee games of the weekend include Georgia's top-ranked teams as No. 1 Buford faces off against No. 2 Carrollton on Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. in a battle for the Class AAAAAA championship.
On Monday, No. 3 Thomas County Central looks to finish their season undefeated by taking on No. 8 Gainesville in the Class AAAAA final.
Georgia High School Football Games to Watch - December 15-17
With six games featuring ranked teams, this Friday promises to deliver excitement and upsets as Georgia high school football goes into the final round of playoff action.
Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Tuesday, December 16
There is only one game scheduled across Class 6A on Tuesday, December 16, highlighted by No. 1 Buford taking on No. 2 Carrollton. You can follow every game on our Class 6A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Monday, December 15
There is only one game scheduled across Class 5A on Monday, December 15, highlighted by No. 3 Thomas County Central taking on No. 8 Gainesville. You can follow every game on our Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Monday, December 15
There is only one game scheduled across Class 4A on Monday, December 15, highlighted by No. 14 Creekside taking on No. 14 Benedictine. You can follow every game on our Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Wednesday, December 17
There is only one game scheduled across Class 3A on Wednesday, December 17, highlighted by No. 15 Sandy Creek taking on Jefferson. You can follow every game on our Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Tuesday, December 16
There is only one game scheduled across Class 2A on Tuesday, December 16, highlighted by No. 12 Carver taking on Hapeville Charter. You can follow every game on our Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 1A DI High School Football Schedule - Tuesday, December 16
There is only one game scheduled across Class 1A DI on Tuesday, December 16, kicking off with Worth County taking on Toombs County. You can follow every game on our Class 1A DI High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 1A DII High School Football Schedule - Monday, December 15
There is only one game across Class 1A DII on Monday, December 15, kicking off with Lincoln County taking on Bowdon. You can follow every game on our Class 1A DII High School Football Scoreboard.
