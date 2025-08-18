30 New Georgia High School Football Coaches Start Tenure With Wins in Week 1
Starting your tenure as the head coach with a new program is always better with a win in Week 1
The start of a new high school football season is always special, but there is special optimism when a program takes the field under the leadership of new head coach.
The foundation a new coach is looking to install will always be more widely accepted with a win during Week 1 and according to Georgia High School Football Daily, 30 Georgia high school football coaches in their first season with new programs, picked up a win this past weekend, to open the 2025 season.
Congratulations to these teams and coaches, which include:
Apalachee: Kevin Saunders
Banneker: Niketa Battle
Brookstone: Ian Headley
Calvary Day: Jason Cameron
Carver (Columbus): Jarvis Jones
Cedar Grove: Richard Freeman
Etowah: Brett Vavra
Fitzgerald: Wesley Tankersley
Flint River Academy: Mark Wilson
Flowery Branch: Michael Perry
Gordon Central: Marcus Gowan
Grovetown: D.J. Mayo
Hebron Christian: Kenny Dallas
Heritage (Ringgold): Jeremy New
Hiram: Joe Scott
Hughes: Andrico Hines
Jones County: Justin Montgomery
Mt. Paran Christian: Connie Arnold
Murray County: Jason Allen
Norcross: Corey Richardson
Pace Academy: Sean Weatherspoon
Piedmont Academy: Aubrey Payne
Prince Avenue Christian: Jon Richt
Rabun County: Rance Gillespie
Roswell: Jonathan Thompson
South Forsyth: James Thomson
Sprayberry: Pete Fominaya
Westminster: Nelson Stewart
Westside (Aug.): Cedric Mason
Wilcox County: Stephen McDuffie
