30 New Georgia High School Football Coaches Start Tenure With Wins in Week 1

Starting your tenure as the head coach with a new program is always better with a win in Week 1

Prince Avenue's Jon Richt, who took over as the Wolverines head coach this fall after three seasons as the team's Offensive Coordinator, was one of 30 first year Georgia High School football coaches to pick a win on the opening weekend of the 2025 season.
The start of a new high school football season is always special, but there is special optimism when a program takes the field under the leadership of new head coach.

The foundation a new coach is looking to install will always be more widely accepted with a win during Week 1 and according to Georgia High School Football Daily, 30 Georgia high school football coaches in their first season with new programs, picked up a win this past weekend, to open the 2025 season.

Congratulations to these teams and coaches, which include:

Apalachee: Kevin Saunders

Banneker: Niketa Battle

Brookstone: Ian Headley

Calvary Day: Jason Cameron

﻿Carver (Columbus): Jarvis Jones

Cedar Grove: Richard Freeman

Etowah: Brett Vavra

Fitzgerald: Wesley Tankersley

Flint River Academy: Mark Wilson

Flowery Branch: Michael Perry

Gordon Central: Marcus Gowan

Grovetown: D.J. Mayo

Hebron Christian: Kenny Dallas

Heritage (Ringgold): Jeremy New

Hiram: Joe Scott

Hughes: Andrico Hines

Jones County: Justin Montgomery

Mt. Paran Christian: Connie Arnold

Murray County: Jason Allen

Norcross: Corey Richardson

Pace Academy: Sean Weatherspoon

Piedmont Academy: Aubrey Payne

Prince Avenue Christian: Jon Richt

Rabun County: Rance Gillespie

Roswell: Jonathan Thompson

South Forsyth: James Thomson

Sprayberry: Pete Fominaya

Westminster: Nelson Stewart

Westside (Aug.): Cedric Mason

Wilcox County: Stephen McDuffie

Gary Adornato began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University, and in 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

