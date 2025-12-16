Carrollton vs. Buford: Live score updates of Georgia high school football Class 6A championship - December 16, 2025
The No. 1 Buford Wolves (14-0) play the No. 2 Carrollton Trojans (14-0) in the GHSA Class 6A championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday.
The game is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET.
These two teams are No. 2 and No. 3 in High School On SI's Power 25 Football National Rankings, and both teams have a chance to end the season as the national champion.
Buford is looking for its 15th title in school history. The Wolves last won a championship in 2021, which was the last of a three consecutive title streak. But they've fallen short for three straight years, and their defense is hoping to lead them against Carrollton.
The Wolves have only allowed 137 points this season for a 9.7 points allowed per game average. Meanwhile, on offense, quarterback Dayton Raiola and running back Dylan McCoy lead a balanced attack.
The Trojans last won a state championship in 1998. Carrollton lost in the championship to Grayson last season, but they've dominated almost every opponent they've faced this year, including Grayson, who they defeated 34-14 in the quarterfinals.
Top Players
Buford
- Bryce Perry-Wright, Sr., EDGE - 4-star signed to Texas A&M
- Tyriq Green, Sr., DB - 4-star signed to Georgia
- Dre Quinn, Sr., EDGE - 4-star signed to Ohio State
- Graham Houston, Sr., OL - 4-star signed to Georgia
- Nascar McCoy, Sr., ATH - 3-star signed to Ole Miss
Carrollton
- Ryan Mosley, Sr., WR - 4-star signed to Georgia
- Dorian Barney, Sr., CB - 4-star signed to Ole Miss
- Zykie Helton, Sr., OL - 3-star signed to Georgia
- Kweli Fielder, So., OT - 4-star uncommitted
- CJ Gamble, Sr., LB - 3-star committed to Georgia Tech
Pick 'Em
Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.
