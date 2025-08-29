Albany (Georgia) Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - August 29, 2025
There are 14 games scheduled across the Albany metro area on Friday, August 29, including 3 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Albany Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include three of Georgia's top-ranked teams as the No. 7 Lee County Trojans host the Tift County Blue Devils, and No. 18 Colquitt County takes on No. 13 North Gwinnett in a top 25 matchup.
Albany (GA) High School Football Schedule - Friday, August 29, 2025
