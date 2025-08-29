High School

Albany (Georgia) Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - August 29, 2025

Get Albany (GA) area schedules and scores as the Georgia high school football season continues on Friday, August 29

Robin Erickson

The North Gwinnett Bulldogs take on Colquitt County in a Georgia top 25 matchup on Friday night.
The North Gwinnett Bulldogs take on Colquitt County in a Georgia top 25 matchup on Friday night. / Colin Hubbard

There are 14 games scheduled across the Albany metro area on Friday, August 29, including 3 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Albany Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the weekend include three of Georgia's top-ranked teams as the No. 7 Lee County Trojans host the Tift County Blue Devils, and No. 18 Colquitt County takes on No. 13 North Gwinnett in a top 25 matchup.

Albany (GA) High School Football Schedule - Friday, August 29, 2025

There are 14 games across the Albany metro area on Friday, August 29 highlighted by a top ten team in No. 7 Lee County taking on the Tift County Blue Devils. You can follow every game on our Albany Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

Published
Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

Home/Georgia