Atlanta Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 17, 2026

Get Atlanta area schedules and scores as the 2026 Georgia high school boys basketball season continues on Tuesday, February 17
There are 7 games scheduled across the Atlanta metro area on Tuesday, February 17, including matchups featuring the top teams in the state. You can follow every game live on our Atlanta Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Atlanta High School Boys Basketball Schedule - February 17, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature Georgia's top teams as No. 14 McEachern hosts the Osborne Cardinals at 7:30 p.m. Later, No. 10 Johns Creek hosts No. 12 Milton at 8:30 p.m.
