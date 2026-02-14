Minneapolis Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 13, 2026
There are 82 games scheduled across the Minneapolis metro area on Friday, February 13. You can follow every game live on our Minneapolis Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Minneapolis High School Boys Basketball Schedule - February 13, 2026
Some of the marquee matchups of the evening featuring some of Minnesota's top teams are as follows:
Deer River vs Mahnomen/Waubun – 10:00 AM
Hill City vs Walker-Hackensack-Akeley – 12:00 PM
Plainview-Elgin-Millville vs St. Charles – 1:00 PM
St. Croix Prep vs Saint Agnes – 1:00 PM
Stewartville vs Zumbrota-Mazeppa – 1:00 PM
Granada-Huntley-East Chain vs Windom – 1:00 PM
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown vs United South Central – 1:00 PM
Mahtomedi vs North – 5:00 PM
Braham vs Ogilvie – 5:00 PM
St. Francis vs Monticello – 5:30 PM
Kennedy vs Fridley – 6:00 PM
St. Thomas Academy vs Two Rivers – 6:30 PM
St. Anthony Village vs Johnson – 6:30 PM
South St. Paul vs Hill-Murray – 6:30 PM
Park vs Mounds View – 7:00 PM
Simley vs Tartan – 7:00 PM
Princeton vs North Branch – 7:00 PM
Waconia vs Benilde-St. Margaret's – 7:00 PM
Minneapolis Southwest vs Minneapolis South – 7:00 PM
Lakeville North vs Eastview – 7:00 PM
Hutchinson vs Mound-Westonka – 7:00 PM
Holy Family vs Delano – 7:00 PM
Royalton vs Paynesville – 7:00 PM
Mora vs East Central – 7:00 PM
Montevideo vs Sauk Centre – 7:00 PM
New London-Spicer vs Litchfield – 7:00 PM
Le Sueur-Henderson vs Loyola – 7:00 PM
Jordan vs Southwest Christian – 7:00 PM
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton vs Medford – 7:00 PM
Holdingford vs Maple Lake – 7:00 PM
Blackduck vs Menahga – 7:00 PM
Bethlehem Academy vs Randolph – 7:00 PM
Roseville vs Irondale – 7:00 PM
Woodbury vs Forest Lake – 7:00 PM
Farmington vs Eagan – 7:00 PM
Cretin-Derham Hall vs East Ridge – 7:00 PM
Orono vs Chaska – 7:00 PM
Benson vs Long Prairie-Grey Eagle – 7:00 PM
Hinckley-Finlayson vs Mille Lacs Co-op – 7:00 PM
Martin Luther/Truman vs Windom – 7:00 PM
Jefferson vs Chanhassen – 7:00 PM
Burnsville vs Prior Lake – 7:00 PM
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa vs Kimball – 7:00 PM
Cambridge-Isanti vs Becker – 7:00 PM
Lakeville South vs Apple Valley – 7:00 PM
Eden Valley-Watkins vs Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City – 7:00 PM
Rush City vs Crosby-Ironton – 7:00 PM
Watertown-Mayer vs Dassel-Cokato – 7:00 PM
Bagley vs Pine River-Backus – 7:00 PM
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted vs Central – 7:00 PM
Aitkin vs Greenway – 7:00 PM
Academy of Holy Angels vs Robbinsdale Cooper – 7:00 PM
Rocori vs Sartell-St. Stephen – 7:15 PM
Sauk Rapids-Rice vs Detroit Lakes – 7:15 PM
Melrose vs West Central Area – 7:15 PM
Redwood Valley vs Maple River – 7:15 PM
Lourdes vs Goodhue – 7:15 PM
Kenyon-Wanamingo vs Hayfield – 7:15 PM
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton vs Canby – 7:15 PM
Brainerd vs Fergus Falls – 7:15 PM
Underwood vs Parkers Prairie – 7:15 PM
Upsala vs Osakis – 7:15 PM
Wabasha-Kellogg vs Dover-Eyota – 7:15 PM
Blue Earth Area vs Jackson County Central – 7:15 PM
Worthington vs Belle Plaine – 7:15 PM
Moose Lake/Willow River vs Barnum – 7:15 PM
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg vs Central Minnesota Christian – 7:15 PM
John Marshall vs Owatonna – 7:30 PM
Osseo vs Moorhead – 7:30 PM
New Ulm vs Mankato West – 7:30 PM
St. Peter vs Mankato East – 7:30 PM
Faribault vs Winona – 7:30 PM
Park Rapids vs Breckenridge – 7:30 PM
Minneota vs Lakeview – 7:30 PM
Ortonville vs MACCRAY – 7:30 PM
Renville County West vs Yellow Medicine East – 7:30 PM
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton vs Hills-Beaver Creek – 7:30 PM
Milaca vs Foley – 7:30 PM
Northfield vs Austin – 7:30 PM
Staples-Motley vs Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton – 7:30 PM
Pequot Lakes vs Albany – 7:30 PM
Alden-Conger vs New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva – 9:00 PM
