Atlanta Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 13, 2026
There are 132 games scheduled across the Atlanta metro area on Tuesday, January 13, including games featuring the top teams in the state. You can follow every game live on our Atlanta Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Georgia's top teams as Grayson is at home to face the South Gwinnett Comets at 7:30 p.m. Meanwhile, Gainesville looks to stay undefeated against Johns Creek.
All game times and matchups:
Heard County vs. Bremen — 4:30 PM
Hebron Christian Academy vs. East Jackson — 5:30 PM
Clarke Central vs. Winder-Barrow — 6:00 PM
South Gwinnett vs. Grayson — 6:00 PM
Westside vs. Callaway — 6:30 PM
Whitefield Academy vs. Mt. Bethel Christian Academy — 7:00 PM
King’s Ridge Christian vs. Mount Pisgah Christian — 7:00 PM
Mays vs. Pace Academy — 7:00 PM
Armuchee vs. Coosa — 7:00 PM
Parkview vs. North Gwinnett — 7:00 PM
Griffin vs. Jonesboro — 7:00 PM
Forest Park vs. Midtown — 7:00 PM
Madison County vs. Flowery Branch — 7:00 PM
Mill Creek vs. Mountain View — 7:00 PM
East Forsyth vs. Walnut Grove — 7:00 PM
Meadowcreek vs. Brookwood — 7:00 PM
Drew vs. Jackson — 7:00 PM
Duluth vs. Norcross — 7:00 PM
Osborne vs. Campbell — 7:00 PM
Berkmar vs. Peachtree Ridge — 7:00 PM
Creekside vs. Martin Luther King Jr. — 7:00 PM
Anniston vs. Munford — 7:00 PM
Donoho vs. Jacksonville Christian Academy — 7:00 PM
Spring Garden vs. Ranburne — 7:00 PM
Wadley vs. Winterboro — 7:30 PM
Darlington vs. Haralson County — 7:30 PM
Temple vs. Model — 7:30 PM
Mount Vernon Presbyterian vs. Mount Paran Christian — 7:30 PM
Utopian Academy for the Arts vs. Lamar County — 7:30 PM
Wesleyan vs. Atlanta International — 7:30 PM
Towns County vs. Greene County — 7:30 PM
Sequoyah vs. Sprayberry — 7:30 PM
Riverwood vs. Pope — 7:30 PM
Georgia Military College vs. Wilkinson County — 7:30 PM
Seckinger vs. Milton — 7:30 PM
McIntosh vs. Northgate — 7:30 PM
Lovejoy vs. Morrow — 7:30 PM
Lithia Springs vs. New Manchester — 7:30 PM
Woodstock vs. Lassiter — 7:30 PM
Lanier vs. Roswell — 7:30 PM
Athens Academy vs. Rabun County — 7:30 PM
Mt. Zion vs. Manchester — 7:30 PM
Shiloh vs. Lakeside — 7:30 PM
Kennesaw Mountain vs. Rome — 7:30 PM
Gainesville vs. Johns Creek — 7:30 PM
Loganville vs. Jackson County — 7:30 PM
Therrell vs. Holy Innocents Episcopal — 7:30 PM
Northwest Classical Academy vs. Bowdon — 7:30 PM
Sonoraville vs. Union County — 7:30 PM
Salem vs. Drew Charter — 7:30 PM
South Paulding vs. East Paulding — 7:30 PM
Morgan County vs. Rutland — 7:30 PM
Langston Hughes vs. Dutchtown — 7:30 PM
W D Mohammed vs. Jasper County Monticello — 7:30 PM
Dunwoody vs. Decatur — 7:30 PM
Creekview vs. River Ridge — 7:30 PM
Greenville vs. Atlanta Classical Academy — 7:30 PM
Whitewater vs. Upson-Lee — 7:30 PM
Trinity Christian vs. Gatewood — 7:30 PM
Woodland vs. McDonough — 7:30 PM
Elbert County vs. Commerce — 7:30 PM
Union Grove vs. Locust Grove — 7:30 PM
Northside vs. Starr’s Mill — 7:30 PM
North Springs vs. St. Pius X Catholic — 7:30 PM
Southwest DeKalb vs. Northview — 7:30 PM
South Atlanta vs. Redan — 7:30 PM
Providence Christian Academy vs. Banks County — 7:30 PM
Chamblee vs. Woodward Academy — 7:30 PM
Stephenson vs. North Clayton — 7:30 PM
West Hall vs. Monroe Area — 7:30 PM
Stockbridge vs. Hampton — 7:30 PM
North Cobb vs. North Paulding — 7:30 PM
Mary Persons vs. Troup County — 7:30 PM
Luella vs. Mt. Zion — 7:30 PM
Ola vs. Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy — 7:30 PM
Paulding County vs. McEachern — 7:30 PM
Jones County vs. Eagle’s Landing — 7:30 PM
Marietta vs. Walton — 7:30 PM
Druid Hills vs. Marist — 7:30 PM
Lambert vs. West Forsyth — 7:30 PM
LaGrange vs. Sandy Creek — 7:30 PM
North Murray vs. Murray County — 7:30 PM
Lovett vs. KIPP Atlanta Collegiate — 7:30 PM
Hillgrove vs. Pebblebrook — 7:30 PM
South Cobb vs. Harrison — 7:30 PM
Rockdale County vs. Grovetown — 7:30 PM
Greater Atlanta Christian vs. White County — 7:30 PM
Forsyth Central vs. North Forsyth — 7:30 PM
Wheeler vs. Etowah — 7:30 PM
Douglas County vs. Westlake — 7:30 PM
East Hall vs. Jefferson — 7:30 PM
Riverdale vs. Douglass — 7:30 PM
Denmark vs. North Atlanta — 7:30 PM
East Coweta vs. Chapel Hill — 7:30 PM
Dacula vs. Central Gwinnett — 7:30 PM
Discovery vs. Buford — 7:30 PM
Newton vs. Archer — 7:30 PM
South Forsyth vs. Alpharetta — 7:30 PM
Pike County vs. Jackson — 7:30 PM
Hart County vs. Prince Avenue Christian — 7:30 PM
Washington vs. Hapeville Charter — 7:30 PM
North Hall vs. Dawson County — 7:30 PM
Lumpkin County vs. Chestatee — 7:30 PM
Cherokee Bluff vs. Oconee County — 7:30 PM
Flint River Academy vs. Cross Keys — 7:30 PM
Cedar Grove vs. Stone Mountain — 7:30 PM
Clarkston vs. Tucker — 7:30 PM
Harris County vs. Central — 7:30 PM
Eastside vs. Cedar Shoals — 7:30 PM
Newnan vs. Banneker — 7:30 PM
Columbia vs. Miller Grove — 7:30 PM
Rockmart vs. Coahulla Creek — 7:30 PM
Ridgeland vs. Calhoun — 7:30 PM
Cass vs. Hiram — 7:30 PM
Arabia Mountain vs. Tri-Cities — 7:30 PM
Cartersville vs. Cedartown — 7:30 PM
Cambridge vs. Westminster — 7:30 PM
Centennial vs. Blessed Trinity — 7:30 PM
Harlem vs. Baldwin — 7:30 PM
Alexander vs. Villa Rica — 7:30 PM
Allatoona vs. Dalton — 7:30 PM
Alcovy vs. Apalachee — 7:30 PM
Adairsville vs. LaFayette — 7:30 PM
White Plains vs. Jacksonville — 7:30 PM
Woodland vs. Alabama School for the Deaf — 8:00 PM
Randolph County vs. Walter Wellborn — 8:00 PM
Piedmont vs. Ohatchee — 8:00 PM
Handley vs. Talladega — 8:00 PM
Johnson vs. Pickens — 8:30 PM
Gilmer vs. Northwest Whitfield — 8:30 PM
Stephens County vs. Franklin County — 8:30 PM
Alexandria vs. Cleburne County — 8:30 PM
