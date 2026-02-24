Portland Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 24, 2026
There are 36 games scheduled across the Portland metro area on Tuesday, February 24. You can follow every game live on our Portland Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Portland High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 24, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Oregon's top-ranked teams, with Central Catholic vs. Nelson and West Linn taking on Oregon City in what should be an exciting night of basketball.
Astoria vs. St. Helens – 5:30 PM
Lebanon vs. Central – 5:30 PM
Reynolds vs. David Douglas – 5:30 PM
Silverton vs. South Albany – 5:30 PM
Sandy vs. Barlow – 5:30 PM
Woodburn vs. West Albany – 5:30 PM
Tillamook vs. Seaside – 5:30 PM
Dallas vs. McKay – 5:30 PM
Putnam vs. Hood River Valley – 5:45 PM
West Linn vs. Oregon City – 5:45 PM
Centennial vs. Milwaukie – 5:45 PM
Central Catholic vs. Nelson – 6:00 PM
Roosevelt vs. Lincoln – 6:00 PM
Grant vs. Jefferson – 6:00 PM
Cleveland vs. Franklin – 6:00 PM
Clackamas vs. Gresham – 6:00 PM
Sprague vs. North Salem – 6:15 PM
South Salem vs. West Salem – 6:15 PM
Mountain View vs. Redmond – 6:30 PM
Caldera vs. Crook County – 6:30 PM
Jesuit vs. Southridge – 7:00 PM
Molalla vs. Gladstone – 7:00 PM
Aloha vs. Westview – 7:00 PM
North Marion vs. Stayton – 7:00 PM
Philomath vs. Newport – 7:00 PM
Estacada vs. The Dalles – 7:00 PM
Summit vs. Ridgeview – 7:00 PM
Lake Oswego vs. Lakeridge – 7:00 PM
Sweet Home vs. Cascade – 7:00 PM
Beaverton vs. Mountainside – 7:00 PM
McDaniel vs. Ida B. Wells – 7:15 PM
Glencoe vs. Liberty – 7:15 PM
Hillsboro vs. La Salle – 7:15 PM
Century vs. McMinnville – 7:15 PM
Canby vs. Wilsonville – 7:15 PM
Newberg vs. Forest Grove – 7:15 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.