Top 25 Missouri Girls High School Basketball Rankings - March 2, 2026
The Missouri girls basketball postseason has arrived, and everything changes from this point forward. The regular season provided clarity on contenders, exposed weaknesses, and built résumés—but none of that guarantees anything in March.
District championships are being claimed, rotations are tightening, and every possession now carries real consequence. Depth matters more. Experience matters more. Discipline matters more. Some teams enter the bracket playing their best basketball of the year, while others are still searching for consistency at the most critical time.
Momentum, health, and matchups will ultimately decide who survives and who goes home. These rankings reflect not only what has been accomplished, but who looks built to handle the pressure that defines this stretch of the season.
Here's the updated Missouri Girls Top 25.
1. Incarnate Word (23-2)
Previous Rank: 1
This is the time of year when Incarnate Word’s dynasty takes center stage. The Red Knights haven’t lost a playoff game in nearly a decade, an astonishing run that stands as one of the most impressive feats in Missouri high school girls basketball history.
2. Staley (24-2)
Previous Rank: 3
Staley moves back into the No. 2 spot after a strong final week of the regular season. The Falcons check every box. They’re one of the most talented and deepest Class 6 teams Missouri has seen in recent years.
3. Kickapoo (25-1)
Previous Rank: 2
The Chiefs opened the season 25-0 before suffering their first loss to Liberty North. That defeat could serve as valuable motivation heading into the postseason. This group still has the look of a serious contender.
4. Principia (26-2)
Previous Rank: 4
Principia coasted through its first two playoff games. The Panthers are getting meaningful bench production while allowing starters to rest. That balance could pay dividends in the later rounds.
5. Strafford (23-3)
Previous Rank: 5
Wins over Glendale and West Plains keep an outstanding season rolling. Strafford is the clear favorite in Class 4. This playoff stretch could be their most significant since the 2020 championship run.
6. Jackson (23-1)
Previous Rank: 6
Jackson hasn’t played a close game in nearly a month. The Indians are eager for tougher competition in the Class 6 bracket and have the pieces to make a run to the state tournament.
7. Lee’s Summit West (23-3)
Previous Rank: 7
A loss to Staley was followed by a strong bounce-back win over Liberty North. That stretch should serve as an ideal playoff tune-up. The Titans have the roster and ceiling to compete with anyone.
8. Rock Bridge (19-6)
Previous Rank: 8
Wins over Troy Buchanan and Helias closed the regular season on a high note. It’s been a year of ups and downs, but the Bruins are defending well and playing their best basketball entering the postseason.
9. Marshfield (23-3)
Previous Rank: 9
A win over Carl Junction capped off a successful regular season. Marshfield appears poised to make a deep playoff run.
10. Doniphan (24-2)
Previous Rank: 10
A 78-54 win over Kennett showcased this team’s depth from top to bottom. The Donnettes are largely unchallenged in their region and are looking to repeat as state champions.
11. Centralia (25-3)
Previous Rank: 11
Centralia allowed just 61 combined points in its first two playoff games. That level of defense will make them a difficult out. Dixon (22-6) awaits on Monday night.
12. Liberty North (18-7)
Previous Rank: 21
A 78-66 win over Kickapoo sparked a significant jump in the rankings. That victory confirmed the ceiling many believed this team had. Freshman Taytum Schnakenburg led the way with 25 points.
13. Tipton (20-8)
Previous Rank: 12
Tipton made its first two playoff games look routine. The Class 2 favorite is set to face Westran (21-8) on Monday night.
14. Logan-Rogersville (22-4)
Previous Rank: 13
Closing the regular season with a win over Bolivar should provide confidence. In an interesting twist, they’ll face Bolivar again in the opening round of districts.
15. Lutheran St. Charles (17-6)
Previous Rank: 14
This ranking could be misleading. The Cougars have a high ceiling, with many losses coming against elite competition. The challenge is sharing a district with Incarnate Word.
16. Park Hill South (20-6)
Previous Rank: 16
Wins over Oak Park and North Kansas City were key to closing out the regular season. This playoff run marks the final chapter of Addison Bjorn’s standout prep career.
17. Republic (22-4)
Previous Rank: 17
Republic’s season has been a steady climb. They’ve maintained consistency and look capable of winning multiple playoff games. The journey begins against Waynesville on Monday night.
18. Cor Jesu (20-5)
Previous Rank: 18
Getting Lauren Ortwerth back makes a major difference. The senior forward scored 30 points in the regular-season finale. Cor Jesu is a co-favorite with Jackson in its district and has a track record of winning in big moments.
19. Marquette (21-4)
Previous Rank: 20
Wins over Oakville and Webster Groves wrapped up a strong regular season. Sophomore guard Bailey Owen scored 27 points in the finale, highlighting the Mustangs’ offensive firepower.
20. Benton (18-7)
Previous Rank: 15
A 48-44 loss to St. Teresa’s Academy ended an 11-game winning streak. The Cardinals will look to respond and begin a Class 4 playoff push on Wednesday night.
21. Lafayette St. Joseph (22-3)
Previous Rank: 19
A dominant 46-20 win over Savannah (21-5) showed this team can overwhelm quality Class 4 opponents. The Fighting Irish have been consistent all season.
22. West Plains (17-9)
Previous Rank: 22
A 64-58 loss to Strafford reflects the story of West Plains’ season. Despite more losses than most ranked teams, each defeat has come against quality competition. They can compete with anyone but must close games to make a deep run.
23. Troy Buchanan (20-6)
Previous Rank: 23
A competitive loss to Rock Bridge won’t shift their standing. This group continues to win games and compete at a high level. Fort Zumwalt West awaits in the playoff opener Monday night.
24. Clopton (27-1)
Previous Rank: Not ranked
The Hawks make their first appearance in the rankings late in the season. At 27-1—and undefeated within Missouri—they look capable of challenging for the Class 2 state championship.
25. Liberty (17-9)
Previous Rank: Not ranked
Liberty has battled all season long. A recent win over Oak Park propelled the Blue Jays into the rankings as the two teams swap places on the edge of the Top 25.