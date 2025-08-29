Atlanta Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - August 29-30, 2025
There are 121 games schedueld across the Atlanta metro area on Friday, August 29 and Saturday, August 30, including 15 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Atlanta Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 1 Grayson taking on out of state opponent Thompson, and a top-ranked face off between No. 18 Colquitt County and No. 13 North Gwinnett.
Atlanta High School Football Schedule - Friday, August 29, 2025
There are 120 games scheduled across the Atlanta metro area on Friday, August 29, highlighted by No. 1 Grayson taking on Thompson at 8:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Atlanta Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Atlanta High School Football Schedule - Saturday, August 30, 2025
There is only 1 game scheduled across the Atlanta metro area on Saturday, August 30, highlighted by No. 21 Creekside taking on DeSoto at 5:00 PM. Follow the game on our Atlanta Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here