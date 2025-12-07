DeSoto Running Back Breaks Texas Record for Most Touchdowns in a Playoff Game
SaRod Baker set a new school record for most touchdowns during a Texas high school football playoff game on Saturday.
The DeSoto junior ran for 384 yards and a school record seven touchdowns in a 61-41 win against Willis (11-3) in the Class 6A Division 2 quarterfinals game on Saturday.
Baker has now run for 1,960 yards and 29 touchdowns with one more game on the line. He has garnered interest from several colleges, earning offers from Kansas, TCU, SMU, Washington State, Auburn and several others.
Next week, DeSoto (11-3) will face Southlake Carroll (14-0) in the semifinals.
DeSoto advances to semifinals thanks to SaRod Baker's big effort
Baker got off to a blazing start during the first play of the drive when he ran for a 15-yard touchdown to give DeSoto an early 7-0 lead.
He continued to avoid defenders left and right throughout the game with 2-yard, 4-yard and 10-yard touchdowns runs, including two additional TDs. His furthest was a 71-yard TD in the second quarter.
Senior Ja'Quaylon Silas ran for 48 yards and one touchdown on three carries for DeSoto. Courtly'on Jackson added a touchdown reception.
Baker's last big offensive effort was against Lancaster on Nov. 6 when he ran for 251 yards and six touchdowns.
SaRod Baker among long line of DeSoto greats
It's no surprise that the DeSoto Eagles have a deep history of producing future NFL talent.
A few of the Eagles' most notable alums are running back Byron Hanspard, who played six seasons with the Falcons and Buccaneers. Patrick Crayton, a wide receiver, played eight seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and Chargers. Running backs Cyrus Gray played three seasons with the Chiefs and Marcus Murphy played four seasons with the Saints and Bills.
It's remarkable Baker managed to shine brighter than several former alums and cement himself in the DeSoto history books. As the saying goes, records are meant to be broken; he could set the bar even higher next season.
Edith Noriega | noriega0101@gmail.com | @Noriega_Edith (X)