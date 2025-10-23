Atlanta Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 23-25, 2025
There are 132 games scheduled across the Atlanta metro area from Thursday, October 23, to Saturday, October 25, including 15 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Atlanta Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 17 Roswell traveling to take on No. 7 Gainesville in a top 25 showdown. Meanwhile, No. 2 Buford looks to stay undefeated as they host the Mountain View Bears.
Atlanta High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 23, 2025
There are nine games scheduled across the Atlanta metro area on Thursday, October 23, kicking off with Columbia taking on Redan. You can follow every game on our Atlanta Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Columbia (2-6) vs Redan (3-5) - 6:00 PM
Skipstone Academy (0-0) vs Cross Keys (0-8) - 6:00 PM
Druid Hills (3-5) vs Clarkston (0-8) - 6:00 PM
Tri-Cities (1-7) vs Arabia Mountain (2-6) - 6:00 PM
Troup County (8-0) vs Spalding (2-7) - 7:00 PM
Hapeville Charter (4-4) vs KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (5-3) - 7:00 PM
Etowah (3-6) vs North Cobb (5-3) - 7:00 PM
Mt. Zion (4-4) vs Douglass (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Cedar Shoals (0-8) vs Eastside (5-4) - 7:00 PM
Atlanta High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025
There are 121 games scheduled across the Atlanta metro area on Friday, October 24, highlighted by No. 1 Grayson taking on South Gwinnett. Follow the game on our Atlanta Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Lovett (4-4) vs Carver (9-0) - 5:30 PM
Landmark Christian (7-1) vs Mount Paran Christian (5-3) - 7:00 PM
Monroe Area (6-2) vs Oconee County (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Mt. Zion (7-2) vs Manchester (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Georgia Military College (4-4) vs Wilkinson County (2-6) - 7:00 PM
Parkview (3-5) vs Peachtree Ridge (5-3) - 7:00 PM
North Gwinnett (7-1) vs Norcross (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Forest Park (2-5) vs Pace Academy (2-6) - 7:00 PM
Westlake (4-5) vs East Coweta (1-7) - 7:00 PM
Cambridge (7-1) vs Kell (7-2) - 7:00 PM
Hayesville (5-3) vs Murphy (6-2) - 7:30 PM
Temple (4-4) vs Darlington (3-5) - 7:30 PM
Towers (4-3) vs McNair (1-7) - 7:30 PM
Social Circle (5-3) vs Lamar County (8-0) - 7:30 PM
King's Ridge Christian (5-2) vs Mount Vernon Presbyterian (3-5) - 7:30 PM
Jasper County Monticello (8-0) vs Putnam County (3-5) - 7:30 PM
Model (1-7) vs Heard County (8-0) - 7:30 PM
Gordon Lee (5-1) vs Coosa (2-5) - 7:30 PM
Wesleyan (6-1) vs Fellowship Christian (6-1) - 7:30 PM
Dade County (1-5-1) vs Chattooga (2-5) - 7:30 PM
Bremen (4-4) vs Haralson County (6-3) - 7:30 PM
Commerce (0-8) vs Banks County (0-8) - 7:30 PM
Athens Academy (8-1) vs Rabun County (7-1) - 7:30 PM
Whitefield Academy (7-1) vs Walker (2-6) - 7:30 PM
Christian Heritage (4-4) vs Fannin County (4-3-1) - 7:30 PM
Gordon Central (5-2) vs Armuchee (0-7) - 7:30 PM
Lakeside (3-5) vs Shiloh (4-4) - 7:30 PM
Woodstock (5-3) vs Riverwood (1-7) - 7:30 PM
Upson-Lee (5-3) vs Trinity Christian (2-6) - 7:30 PM
Mary Persons (5-3) vs Sandy Creek (8-0) - 7:30 PM
Whitewater (2-6) vs Fayette County (0-8) - 7:30 PM
East Hall (2-6) vs West Hall (1-6) - 7:30 PM
Jefferson (7-1) vs Cherokee Bluff (5-3) - 7:30 PM
North Hall (8-0) vs Johnson (0-7) - 7:30 PM
Dawson County (3-5) vs Lumpkin County (5-3) - 7:30 PM
White County (1-7) vs Chestatee (3-5) - 7:30 PM
Greater Atlanta Christian (6-2) vs Pickens (7-1) - 7:30 PM
Calhoun (6-2) vs Heritage (6-2) - 7:30 PM
Pope (0-8) vs Sequoyah (7-1) - 7:30 PM
Rome (6-2) vs New Manchester (7-0) - 7:30 PM
Greene County (0-7) vs Lake Oconee Academy (2-7) - 7:30 PM
Lovejoy (7-1) vs Northgate (7-1) - 7:30 PM
Lassiter (5-3) vs Sprayberry (7-1) - 7:30 PM
Towns County (5-3) vs Southeast Whitfield County (2-7) - 7:30 PM
Bowdon (5-2) vs Greenville (2-5) - 7:30 PM
Langston Hughes (8-0) vs Morrow (1-7) - 7:30 PM
Villa Rica (3-5) vs Kennesaw Mountain (2-6) - 7:30 PM
Milton (6-2) vs Johns Creek (0-8) - 7:30 PM
Union County (3-5) vs Sonoraville (4-5) - 7:30 PM
Murray County (2-6) vs Rockmart (7-1) - 7:30 PM
Pike County (3-5) vs Morgan County (8-0) - 7:30 PM
Salem (3-4) vs Miller Grove (7-2) - 7:30 PM
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (5-3) vs North Cobb Christian (4-4) - 7:30 PM
Stephens County (3-5) vs Hart County (3-5) - 7:30 PM
Franklin County (6-2) vs Hebron Christian Academy (6-1) - 7:30 PM
Prince Avenue Christian (6-2) vs East Jackson (5-3) - 7:30 PM
McDonough (2-6) vs Woodland (3-5) - 7:30 PM
Tucker (5-3) vs St. Pius X Catholic (6-3) - 7:30 PM
Southwest DeKalb (6-2) vs Northview (1-7) - 7:30 PM
Walnut Grove (5-3) vs Madison County (5-3) - 7:30 PM
Union Grove (0-7) vs Locust Grove (7-1) - 7:30 PM
Lithonia (7-1) vs Marist (7-1) - 7:30 PM
Paulding County (3-5) vs Pebblebrook (3-5) - 7:30 PM
Walton (5-4) vs North Paulding (6-2) - 7:30 PM
North Murray (8-0) vs Coahulla Creek (2-6) - 7:30 PM
Loganville (0-8) vs Jackson County (7-1) - 7:30 PM
North Atlanta (4-4) vs West Forsyth (7-1) - 7:30 PM
Roswell (7-1) vs Gainesville (8-1) - 7:30 PM
Callaway (6-2) vs Jackson (3-5) - 7:30 PM
South Cobb (2-6) vs McEachern (8-0) - 7:30 PM
South Paulding (3-5) vs East Paulding (5-3) - 7:30 PM
McIntosh (2-6) vs Dutchtown (2-6) - 7:30 PM
Decatur (3-5) vs Woodward Academy (6-2) - 7:30 PM
Creekview (4-4) vs River Ridge (6-2) - 7:30 PM
Chattahoochee (1-7) vs Seckinger (4-4) - 7:30 PM
Dunwoody (4-4) vs Chamblee (3-5) - 7:30 PM
Harrison (7-1) vs Hillgrove (7-1) - 7:30 PM
South Gwinnett (5-3) vs Grayson (8-0) - 7:30 PM
South Forsyth (2-6) vs Forsyth Central (0-8) - 7:30 PM
Denmark (5-3) vs Lambert (5-3) - 7:30 PM
Jonesboro (4-4) vs Northside (2-6) - 7:30 PM
Dacula (4-4) vs Collins Hill (4-4) - 7:30 PM
Marietta (4-4) vs Cherokee (1-8) - 7:30 PM
Stephenson (7-1) vs Luella (4-4) - 7:30 PM
Mundy's Mill (0-8) vs Harris County (3-6) - 7:30 PM
Cedar Grove (3-5) vs Riverdale (0-8) - 7:30 PM
Hampton (6-2) vs Ola (6-2) - 7:30 PM
North Oconee (8-0) vs Flowery Branch (6-2) - 7:30 PM
Baldwin County (3-5) vs Westside (8-0) - 7:30 PM
Adairsville (4-4) vs Gilmer (4-4) - 7:30 PM
Stockbridge (6-2) vs Eagle's Landing Christian Academy (1-6) - 7:30 PM
Jones County (6-2) vs Eagle's Landing (4-4) - 7:30 PM
Drew (1-7) vs MLK Jr (6-2) - 7:30 PM
Creekside (8-0) vs Jackson (6-2) - 7:30 PM
Chapel Hill (1-7) vs Douglas County (6-2) - 7:30 PM
Central (7-0) vs Griffin (6-2) - 7:30 PM
Central Gwinnett (3-4) vs Discovery (0-7) - 7:30 PM
Cedartown (1-7) vs Woodland (1-7) - 7:30 PM
Osborne (1-7) vs Campbell (4-4) - 7:30 PM
Cartersville (9-0) vs Hiram (5-4) - 7:30 PM
Mountain View (1-8) vs Buford (8-0) - 7:30 PM
Brookwood (6-2) vs Duluth (4-4) - 7:30 PM
Berkmar (0-7) vs Meadowcreek (0-7) - 7:30 PM
Centennial (5-3) vs Blessed Trinity (5-3) - 7:30 PM
Banneker (2-6) vs Newnan (6-2) - 7:30 PM
Heritage (0-7) vs Archer (5-3) - 7:30 PM
Alpharetta (2-6) vs North Forsyth (4-4) - 7:30 PM
Habersham Central (6-2) vs Apalachee (2-7) - 7:30 PM
Allatoona (3-6) vs Cass (7-2) - 7:30 PM
Lithia Springs (1-7) vs Alexander (2-6) - 7:30 PM
Clarke Central (3-5) vs Alcovy (1-7) - 7:30 PM
Midtown (3-5) vs Mays (3-5) - 8:00 PM
Handley (8-1) vs Booker T. Washington (6-1) - 8:00 PM
Piedmont (8-0) vs Walter Wellborn (5-2) - 8:00 PM
Munford (1-7) vs St. James (2-7) - 8:00 PM
White Plains (3-5) vs Anniston (8-0) - 8:00 PM
Randolph County (6-2) vs Beulah (3-5) - 8:00 PM
Winterboro (7-0) vs Wadley (7-0) - 8:00 PM
Lanett (7-2) vs Ranburne (3-5) - 8:00 PM
Woodland (2-6) vs Donoho (0-7) - 8:00 PM
Bullock County (6-2) vs Cleburne County (3-5) - 8:00 PM
Atlanta High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 25, 2025
There are two games scheduled across the Atlanta metro area on Saturday, October 25, highlighted by Newton taking on Rockdale County. Follow the game on our Atlanta Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Holy Innocents Episcopal (5-3) vs Washington (2-6) - 4:00 PM
Rockdale County (5-3) vs Newton (5-3) - 7:30 PM
