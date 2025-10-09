Atlanta Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 9-11, 2025
There are 116 games scheduled across the Atlanta metro area from Thursday, October 9, to Saturday, October 11, including 10 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Atlanta Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 5 Milton hosting the No. 12 Gainesville Red Elephants in a top-15 matchup on Friday night. Meanwhile, No. 4 Carrollton looks to stay undefeated against Chapel Hill at 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 9, 2025
There are 11 games scheduled across the Atlanta metro area on Thursday, October 9, kicking off with Columbia taking on MIller Grove at 6:00 p.m. You can follow every game on our Atlanta Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Columbia (1-6) vs Miller Grove (6-1) - 6:00 PM
Northview (0-6) vs Clarkston (0-6) - 6:00 PM
Holy Innocents Episcopal (5-2) vs Carver (7-0) - 7:00 PM
Johns Creek (0-6) vs Lanier (4-3) - 7:30 PM
Pace Academy (2-5) vs Midtown (2-5) - 7:30 PM
South Gwinnett (4-2) vs Heritage (0-5) - 7:30 PM
Rockdale County (4-2) vs Grayson (7-0) - 7:30 PM
Northside (2-4) vs Griffin (4-2) - 7:30 PM
Mountain View (1-6) vs Central Gwinnett (2-3) - 7:30 PM
Buford (6-0) vs Dacula (3-3) - 7:30 PM
Randolph County (4-2) vs B.B. Comer (1-5) - 8:00 PM
Atlanta High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025
There are 104 games scheduled across the Atlanta metro area on Friday, October 10, highlighted by No. 21 Hillgrove taking on Campbell at 7:30 p.m. Follow the game on our Atlanta Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (4-3) vs Therrell (1-6) - 5:30 PM
Walker (2-5) vs Landmark Christian (6-0) - 7:00 PM
Cherokee Bluff (5-2) vs Monroe Area (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Hancock Central (2-5) vs Georgia Military College (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Mt. Zion (7-1) vs Bowdon (4-2) - 7:00 PM
North Forsyth (3-3) vs North Atlanta (4-3) - 7:00 PM
North Clayton (6-1) vs Cedar Grove (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Jackson (5-2) vs Forest Park (2-4) - 7:00 PM
Douglas County (5-2) vs Westlake (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Westminster (2-5) vs Kell (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Swain County (3-3) vs Hayesville (5-2) - 7:30 PM
Model (1-5) vs Pepperell (5-2) - 7:30 PM
McNair (1-6) vs Social Circle (4-2) - 7:30 PM
Lamar County (6-0) vs Utopian Academy for the Arts (2-5) - 7:30 PM
King's Ridge Christian (5-1) vs Wesleyan (5-1) - 7:30 PM
Darlington (2-4) vs Heard County (6-0) - 7:30 PM
Gordon Lee (4-1) vs Gordon Central (5-2) - 7:30 PM
Temple (4-3) vs Haralson County (5-2) - 7:30 PM
Fellowship Christian (5-1) vs Mount Pisgah Christian (0-6) - 7:30 PM
Rabun County (7-0) vs Oglethorpe County (2-4) - 7:30 PM
Elbert County (2-4) vs Banks County (0-6) - 7:30 PM
Towns County (4-3) vs Spartanburg Christian Academy (1-3) - 7:30 PM
Athens Academy (6-1) vs Providence Christian Academy (1-3) - 7:30 PM
BEST Academy (1-6) vs Whitefield Academy (5-1) - 7:30 PM
Chattooga (2-4) vs Christian Heritage (3-4) - 7:30 PM
Sequoyah (6-1) vs Woodstock (5-2) - 7:30 PM
Sprayberry (6-1) vs River Ridge (6-1) - 7:30 PM
Whitewater (2-4) vs Spalding (1-6) - 7:30 PM
Troup County (6-0) vs Trinity Christian (2-5) - 7:30 PM
LaGrange (6-1) vs Mary Persons (4-2) - 7:30 PM
Fayette County (0-6) vs Sandy Creek (6-0) - 7:30 PM
Jefferson (6-1) vs East Hall (2-5) - 7:30 PM
Oconee County (5-2) vs West Hall (1-5) - 7:30 PM
Johnson (0-5) vs Lumpkin County (4-2) - 7:30 PM
North Hall (6-0) vs Greater Atlanta Christian (5-1) - 7:30 PM
Dawson County (2-4) vs White County (0-6) - 7:30 PM
Chestatee (3-3) vs Pickens (5-1) - 7:30 PM
LaFayette (4-3) vs Gilmer (3-3) - 7:30 PM
Calhoun (4-2) vs Northwest Whitfield (6-1) - 7:30 PM
New Manchester (6-0) vs Villa Rica (3-4) - 7:30 PM
Mount Vernon Presbyterian (2-5) vs Greenville (2-3) - 7:30 PM
Union Grove (0-6) vs Stockbridge (5-2) - 7:30 PM
Rome (4-2) vs Lithia Springs (1-6) - 7:30 PM
Riverwood (1-6) vs Lassiter (4-3) - 7:30 PM
Woodland (3-4) vs Ola (5-2) - 7:30 PM
Kennesaw Mountain (2-4) vs South Paulding (2-4) - 7:30 PM
South Atlanta (2-5) vs Salem (3-2) - 7:30 PM
Westside (1-6) vs Pike County (3-4) - 7:30 PM
North Murray (6-0) vs Ringgold (4-3) - 7:30 PM
Rockmart (5-1) vs North Cobb Christian (4-2) - 7:30 PM
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (4-2) vs Sonoraville (4-3) - 7:30 PM
Washington (2-5) vs Hapeville Charter (2-4) - 7:30 PM
Tucker (4-2) vs Southwest DeKalb (5-2) - 7:30 PM
St. Pius X Catholic (6-1) vs Marist (5-1) - 7:30 PM
McDonough (2-5) vs Locust Grove (6-1) - 7:30 PM
Lithonia (5-1) vs North Springs (1-6) - 7:30 PM
South Forsyth (2-4) vs West Forsyth (5-1) - 7:30 PM
Paulding County (1-5) vs Osborne (1-5) - 7:30 PM
Murray County (2-5) vs Coahulla Creek (1-5) - 7:30 PM
Newton (4-3) vs Heritage (0-5) - 7:30 PM
Gainesville (6-1) vs Milton (6-1) - 7:30 PM
Rutland (0-6) vs Callaway (5-2) - 7:30 PM
Pebblebrook (2-4) vs McEachern (6-0) - 7:30 PM
North Cobb (4-2) vs Marietta (3-4) - 7:30 PM
Woodward Academy (5-2) vs Dunwoody (4-3) - 7:30 PM
Pope (0-7) vs Creekview (3-4) - 7:30 PM
Clarke Central (2-5) vs Loganville (0-7) - 7:30 PM
Chattahoochee (1-5) vs Roswell (5-1) - 7:30 PM
Chamblee (2-5) vs Tri-Cities (1-6) - 7:30 PM
Harrison (5-1) vs South Cobb (2-4) - 7:30 PM
Wheeler (2-5) vs Etowah (3-4) - 7:30 PM
Forsyth Central (0-6) vs Denmark (3-3) - 7:30 PM
Jonesboro (3-3) vs Mundy's Mill (0-7) - 7:30 PM
MLK Jr (6-1) vs Mays (3-4) - 7:30 PM
Woodland (0-6) vs Hiram (3-4) - 7:30 PM
Collins Hill (4-3) vs Mill Creek (5-2) - 7:30 PM
Cherokee (1-6) vs Walton (3-4) - 7:30 PM
Douglass (4-2) vs Luella (3-3) - 7:30 PM
Harris County (3-4) vs Starr's Mill (2-3) - 7:30 PM
Flowery Branch (5-1) vs Madison County (3-3) - 7:30 PM
Hephzibah (3-4) vs Baldwin County (2-4) - 7:30 PM
Adairsville (2-4) vs Ridgeland (2-5) - 7:30 PM
Walnut Grove (5-1) vs East Forsyth (4-3) - 7:30 PM
Eagle's Landing Christian Academy (1-5) vs Jones County (5-2) - 7:30 PM
Eagle's Landing (4-3) vs Hampton (5-2) - 7:30 PM
Cross Keys (0-6) vs Southeast Whitfield County (1-6) - 7:30 PM
Drew (1-6) vs Creekside (6-1) - 7:30 PM
Chapel Hill (1-5) vs Carrollton (7-0) - 7:30 PM
Dalton (1-6) vs Cedartown (1-5) - 7:30 PM
Hillgrove (6-0) vs Campbell (4-2) - 7:30 PM
Centennial (5-1) vs Cambridge (6-1) - 7:30 PM
McIntosh (2-5) vs Banneker (1-6) - 7:30 PM
Grovetown (3-4) vs Archer (3-3) - 7:30 PM
Lambert (3-3) vs Alpharetta (2-5) - 7:30 PM
Allatoona (3-4) vs Cartersville (7-0) - 7:30 PM
East Paulding (3-3) vs Alexander (2-5) - 7:30 PM
Alcovy (0-6) vs Habersham Central (5-2) - 7:30 PM
Munford (1-5) vs Booker T. Washington (4-1) - 8:00 PM
Handley (6-1) vs Tallassee (3-3) - 8:00 PM
White Plains (2-4) vs Oneonta (3-3) - 8:00 PM
Lee-Scott Academy (6-0) vs Wadley (6-0) - 8:00 PM
Piedmont (6-0) vs J.B. Pennington (5-2) - 8:00 PM
St. James (1-6) vs Cleburne County (2-4) - 8:00 PM
Woodland (2-4) vs Winterboro (6-0) - 8:00 PM
Atlanta High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 11, 2025
There is only one game scheduled across the Atlanta metro on Saturday, October 11. Follow this game on the Atlanta Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Concord Christian (2-2) vs Georgia Force (1-1) - 8:00 PM
