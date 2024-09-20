Bacon County-Thomasville (Georgia) game canceled due to threats via social media
According to a press release by the Bacon County Board of Education (Georgia), the Bacon County-Thomasville game has been cancelled due to serious threats made over social media.
Down below is the press release by Bacon County regarding tonight's game:
"This letter is to inform the community that the football game scheduled for tonight at Thomasville High School has been canceled due to serious threats on social media. The safety and well-being of our student-athletes, staff, and attendees are of utmost importance.
After careful consideration, we have decided it would be best not to put anyone in a potentially hostile situation.
We understand that this decision may cause inconvenience and disappointment, but we believe that it is the responsible course of action given the circumstances. Please be assured that we are taking all necessary steps to address the situation and ensure the safety of our school community.
We will keep you updated on any developments regarding the rescheduling of the game or any additional information related to this matter. If you have any concerns or questions, please do not hesitate to contact us.
Thank you for your understanding and cooperation in this matter."
The game was supposed to be the homecoming for Thomasville, but now is considered cancelled altogether. The school said the homecoming court will be recognized at the Bulldogs' home game on Oct. 4th against Worth County.
Per Thomasville High School's athletic department, the game is being deemed a forfeit by Bacon County. No official word has come from the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) on whether the game will be cancelled or considered a forfeit by Bacon County.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivega