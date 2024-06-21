Buford edge rusher Bryce Perry-Wright now has seven top tier D1 offers
BUFORD, GEORGIA – Heading into the 2024 offseason, there is a lot to like about the Buford Wolves defense that is set to return several high-profile starters to the starting eleven.
One of those high-profile returning starters is rising junior Bryce Perry-Wright, who burst onto the scene last season as a sophomore. Playing in 13 games for the Wolves, Perry-Wright recorded 51 tackles from his defensive end/tackle position and recorded 7.5 sacks to boot.
His 7.5 sacks as a sophomore led the Wolves.
Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing in at around 255 pounds, it didn’t take long for the offers to start pouring in for the Wolves star defensive lineman.
Following the 2024 season, Perry-Wright took visits to Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M, Clemson, Auburn and USC, all of which have already offered the big man.
And earlier this week, Perry-Wright picked up an offer from the University of Georgia, where he will likely be seen as a top priority for the in-state Bulldogs.
Perry-Wright was back out on the field for the Wolves this spring and looked good against Norcross in their spring game. In the limited snaps that he received, Perry-Wright found his way into the backfield more times than not and disrupted several plays.
He caught up with SBLive after the game to talk about Buford football and about how the recruiting process has gone in recent months.