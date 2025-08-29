Carrollton vs. Rome: Live updates from Georgia high school football Top-25 battle
Two of the Peach State's best will square off on Friday night as Carrollton hosts Rome in a battle of Georgia high school football powers.
Carrollton enters the week 2-0 and ranked No. 5 in the Georgia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings after cruising to victory in its first two games of the season.
Rome clocks in at No. 23, but the Wolves are looking for their first win of the year after falling to No. 21 Creekside in their season-opener a week ago.
The Trojans have won the last three times these two teams have met, but Rome has a chance to shake up the Top 25 rankings and make an early-season statement with a win on the road at Carrollton tonight.
Players to Watch
Carrollton Trojans
Ryan Mosley - WR: A 4-star senior and the No. 33 wideout in the nation. He is 6-foot-4, 206 pounds and committed to Georgia.
Dorian Barney - CB: The No. 22-ranked cornerback in the nation is a 4-star senior who chose Michigan over offers from Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Georgia Tech and Penn State, among others.
Peyton Zachary - WR: A 3-star senior and UNLV commit
Rome Wolves
Darnell Collins - ATH: A 6-foot-4, 3-star senior committed to Georgia Tech
Jeremy Winston - WR: Another 3-star senior who is also committed to Georgia Tech
Pick the Winner
Let us know who you think will win by trying your hand at our Pick 'Em challenge.
How to Watch
You can watch Rome vs. Carrollton live on the NFHS Network.
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
Final
Rome
Carrollton
Rome vs. Carrollton Live Updates
Updates will be placed here once the game begins. Refresh the page for the latest update.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App