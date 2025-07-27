Buford (GA)'s $62-Million Dollar Football Stadium Is Officially Open
The Buford (GA) Wolves are ready to make their grand entrance for the 2025 football season and what better way to open up the season than with a brand new $62-million dollar stadium, not to mention an appearance on Primetime ESPN high school football.
Anticipation Has Been Building for The Debut of Phillip Beard Stadium
Since Buford announced the new Phillip Beard Stadium was under construction, fans have been on the edge of our seats waiting to see what the new gridiron would look like. The Peach State Reality had given us glimpses of the renovation since October of 2024. Now that Phillip Beard Stadium is complete and open, after its ribbon cutting today, according to Buford Football's Instagram, the anticipation is over and the Wolves will be ready for the new era to begin this fall.
Primetime Peach State Football on ESPN
High school football is just being weeks away and the new stadium is set to kickoff in grand fashion.
Buford (GA), ranked No. 10 nationally, according to our High School On SI Preseason Power 25 High school football rankings, will open the spectacular new facility on August 14th, against the No. 15 Milton (GA) Eagles, in a nationally televised primetime extravaganza of Georgia and national powers. Last season, the Eagles came out on top and now the Wolves are awaiting a shot at revenge and in their brand new Phillip Beard Stadium. This will also be an early test to see who are the kings of the Peach State.
The new stadium is one of the largest in the Southeast and seats 10,000 fans.