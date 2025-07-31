Buford vs. Milton: How To Watch Primetime Georgia High School Football (08/14/2025)
High School Football is right around the corner and what better way to start the season than some Primetime Georgia high school football live on ESPN.
Rivalry games are always highly anticipated but when you get Buford (GA), No. 10 ranked nationally, according to our High School On SI Preseason Power 25 High school football rankings, and No. 15 Milton (GA) together it is bound to be an even larger showcase. Not to mention, playing in a brand new state-of-the-art $62-million dollar dollar stadium adds an extra element of the Thursday night lights extravaganza.
The Wolves are coming into this season on that New Era mentality and they are seeking revenge after falling to Milton last season. Who knows if all goes as planned in the brand new stadium, along with Primetime ESPN high school football national attention, but the battle for the Peach State could turn out to be a game-of-the-year candidate.
How to watch Buford vs. Milton Football in Primetime
What: A highly anticipated match-up between a pair of nationally-ranked Georgia high school powerhouses, each ready to take the main stage to determine which squad is the king of the Georgia high school football.
When: 7:00pm Eastern Time on Thursday August 14
Where: Buford's own brand new $62-million dollar Phillip Beard stadium which seats 10,000 high school football fans.
How to Watch: ESPN Primetime High School football
Who to keep your eye on during the Primetime Extravaganza
When it comes to Primetime Buford (GA) and Milton (GA) high school football, the Peach state is loaded with star talent. We all know what an impact Dylan Raiola made during his time at Buford, but did you know Dayton, his younger brother, is also a talented gunslinger. It must run in the genes. Nebraska commit Dayton Raiola is looking to lead the new era of Buford but this battle will be a true test and an attempt at revenge after falling to Milton, 13-10, last year.
Miami Hurricanes commit Luke Nickel is slated to put on a show after leading Milton (GA) to a state title last season and lets just say his track record speaks for himself after throwing for over 37 hundred yards and 44 touchdowns last season.
Who will win the battle of the Peach state? Stay tuned to find out!