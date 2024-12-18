Carver-Columbus Dominates Burke County to Win Class 2A State Championship
The overwhelming favorite to win the Georgia Class AA state championship got the job done inside Mercedes-Benz Tuesday evening.
In what was a total domination for four quarters, Carver-Columbus raced past Burke County on their way to a 52-14 win to claim their second state championship in program history, and first since 2007.
Tigers quarterback Matthew Mungin was brilliant in the game, completing 19 of his 20 pass attempts for 327 yards and four touchdowns. Three of his four touchdown passes went to junior wide receiver Kei’Maurii Miles, who finished the game with three scores and 179 yards.
With the game knotted at 7-7 midway through the first quarter, the Tigers went on to out-score the Bears 45-7 over the final three and a half quarters. They out-scored the Bears 21-0 in the second quarter to take a commanding 31-7 lead into the half.
The Tigers were untouchable in their five playoff wins. After going 9-1 during the regular season, they out-scored their five playoff opponents 234-48. In those wins, they scored 44 or more points in four out of the five.
It snapped a long drought for the Tigers, who last won in 2007 under head coach Dell McGee. McGee is now the head coach at Georgia State.