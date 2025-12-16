Carver-Columbus vs. Hapeville Charter: Live Score Updates from the Georgia Class AA State Championship Game
Defending Class 2A state champ Carver-Columbus (14-0) takes on Hapeville Charter (10-4) for the 2025 title on Tuesday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Play Pick'Em
Click on the widget about to Play Pick'Em where you get the opportunity to predict the outcome of this game.
Kickoff is Dec. 16, at 5 p.m., at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Pregame Notes
The Tigers of Columbus bring an impressive 27-game winning streak into the game under first-year coach Jarvis Jones, a former Georgia Bulldogs star. He was a two-time All-American linebacker in Athens and went on to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona Cardinals in the NFL.
Jones has brough his defensive expertise to Carver, which has recorded eight shutouts.
Hapeville Charter out of Atlanta rebounded from a slow start to go on a nine-game winning streak. Since overwhelming Columbus, 48-0, in round one of the playoffs, the Hornets have been in some tight battles.
The Hornets beat Appling County, 35-27; Morgan County, 34-22; and Sumter County, 24-18, in overtime in the state semifinals. The Hornets are seeking their second state title, having won it all in 2017.
Live Updates
(Please refresh this post repeated for live updates and analysis throught the game.)
1st Quarter
-
2nd Quarter
-
3rd Quarter
-
4th Quarter
-
1
2
3
4
F
Carver
Hapeville Charter
Players to Watch
Carver-Columbus
Sebastian Heard, Fr., QB -- 1,623 yards passing, 19 TDs, eight interceptions.
Kelston Tarver, Sr., RB/ATH -- 1,386 yards rushing, 21 TDs; multiple offers, including Georgia State and Kennesaw State.
Zach Watts, Fr., RB/ATH -- 977 yards rushing, 17 TDs; 10 offers, including Georgia, Texas A&M, FSU, Georgia Tech.
Keimaurii "KJ" Miles, Sr., WR -- 15 catches, 485 yards, four TDs.
Jaeden Taylor, Soph., MLB/ATH -- 151 tackles, including 55 solo and 36 for loss, and seven sacks.
Tristian Givens, Sr., OLB/DE/WR -- Texas A&M signee; 91 tackles, including 34 solo and 28 for loss, and 11 sacks.
Antavius Watts, Sr., FS/SS --Mississippi State signee; 81 tackles, including 29 solo and eight for loss, and three interceptions.
Hapeville Charter
Keylan Pope, Jr., QB -- Passed for more than 300 yards in last three games.
Cedric Walker, Sr., WR
Raydamon Stiggers, Soph., RB
Chauncey Sibley, Sr., DL -- All-Region selection.
Zion Crawford, Sr., CB/FS -- Alabama State signee; All-Region selection; seven interceptions.
Anthony Brooks, Sr., DB/WR -- All-Region selection; offer from Clark University.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962