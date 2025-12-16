High School

Carver-Columbus vs. Hapeville Charter: Live Score Updates from the Georgia Class AA State Championship Game

Unbeaten Tigers (14-0) seek first unbeaten season since 2007; Hornets on 9-game winning streak

Jeff Gardenour

Carver-Columbus running back Zach Watts (14), one of the top freshman running backs in the country, leads the Tigers into the Class AA state title game against Hapeville Charter on Tuesday, Dec. 16, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Defending Class 2A state champ Carver-Columbus (14-0) takes on Hapeville Charter (10-4) for the 2025 title on Tuesday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Kickoff is Dec. 16, at 5 p.m., at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Pregame Notes

The Tigers of Columbus bring an impressive 27-game winning streak into the game under first-year coach Jarvis Jones, a former Georgia Bulldogs star. He was a two-time All-American linebacker in Athens and went on to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona Cardinals in the NFL.

Jones has brough his defensive expertise to Carver, which has recorded eight shutouts.

Hapeville Charter out of Atlanta rebounded from a slow start to go on a nine-game winning streak. Since overwhelming Columbus, 48-0, in round one of the playoffs, the Hornets have been in some tight battles.

The Hornets beat Appling County, 35-27; Morgan County, 34-22; and Sumter County, 24-18, in overtime in the state semifinals. The Hornets are seeking their second state title, having won it all in 2017.

Live Updates

(Please refresh this post repeated for live updates and analysis throught the game.)

1st Quarter

-

2nd Quarter

-

3rd Quarter

-

4th Quarter

-

1

2

3

4

F

Carver

Hapeville Charter

Players to Watch

Carver-Columbus

Sebastian Heard, Fr., QB -- 1,623 yards passing, 19 TDs, eight interceptions.

Kelston Tarver, Sr., RB/ATH -- 1,386 yards rushing, 21 TDs; multiple offers, including Georgia State and Kennesaw State.

Zach Watts, Fr., RB/ATH -- 977 yards rushing, 17 TDs; 10 offers, including Georgia, Texas A&M, FSU, Georgia Tech.

Keimaurii "KJ" Miles, Sr., WR -- 15 catches, 485 yards, four TDs.

Jaeden Taylor, Soph., MLB/ATH -- 151 tackles, including 55 solo and 36 for loss, and seven sacks.

Tristian Givens, Sr., OLB/DE/WR -- Texas A&M signee; 91 tackles, including 34 solo and 28 for loss, and 11 sacks.

Antavius Watts, Sr., FS/SS --Mississippi State signee; 81 tackles, including 29 solo and eight for loss, and three interceptions.

Hapeville Charter

Keylan Pope, Jr., QB -- Passed for more than 300 yards in last three games.

Cedric Walker, Sr., WR

Raydamon Stiggers, Soph., RB

Chauncey Sibley, Sr., DL -- All-Region selection.

Zion Crawford, Sr., CB/FS -- Alabama State signee; All-Region selection; seven interceptions.

Anthony Brooks, Sr., DB/WR -- All-Region selection; offer from Clark University.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962

