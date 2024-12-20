Chris Prewett steps down at Roswell (Georgia) and accepts head coaching job at Dalton
After five seasons at the helm of the Roswell football program, Chris Prewett is leaving but not leaving the coaching ranks anytime soon.
The head coach announced on X his farewell to the Roswell community, but will be leaving to accept the same position at Dalton High School. Dalton announced via X that Prewett will be the Catamounts' next lead man.
Prewett over the the last five seasons led the Hornets to a 50-13 record, including a 9-3 mark this past 2024 campaign.
Down below is Prewett's farewell message to Roswell:
I would like to thank the administration and staff at Roswell for allowing me to lead this program over the last 5 seasons. Being at Roswell for the past 8 years has brought some of the best memories and friendships for my family and I am forever grateful to have had the opportunity to lead this program. I want to say a huge thank you to the players that have contributed to the success that has come over my time at Roswell. I hope that being a part of our program has made you a better person and I hope you have had the best high school football experience possible. Roswell is a special place, and I know will be in good hands for the future. Thank you for allowing my family and I to be accepted and brought into the family.
Prewett led the Hornets to the AAAAA playoffs this past season, with the program's only three losses coming to Buford, Langston Hughes and Milton, respectively. It's no secret that Prewett will have a tall task out in front of him coaching up the Catamounts, which went 0-10 last season.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi