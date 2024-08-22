Colquitt County takes aim at Monroe before pivotal stretch of games
This isn't your Colquitt County Packers from a year ago and for this youthful bunch, that's perfectly okay.
Gone are the names of Ny Carr, Neko Fann, Zay Williams, Nick Pace and a host of others due to gaduation.
In are the names of players like freshman quarterback Cohen Lawson, running back Dayshawn Brown and wide receivers Malik Walker, Naryan Sumlin.
Ranked No. 16 in the latest SBLive/Sports Illustrated Georgia Top 25 rankings, the Packers still have a lot to live up to when it comes to expectations and they'll have to earn everything they get this fall with a much different team than a year ago.
Top 25 Georgia high school football rankings (8/21/2024)
It was a nice start to things in Week 1 for Sean Calhoun's group as they defeated visiting West (Utah) 45-28. The offensive fireworks put on by Colquitt County reminded folks of how good the Packers can potentially be as they continue on through the regular season.
Big plays, plenty of touchdowns and forcing turnovers reigned supreme in the victory for the Packers and now they'll welcome into town the Monroe Golden Tornadoes, who opened up the season with a 54-7 loss to Thomas County Central.
A win over Monroe for Calhoun's team is important as they head into a pivotal stretch of games that may end up forcing Colquitt County's youthful team to grow just a little faster.
>>Monroe Golden Tornadoes at Colquitt County Packers live scoring updates<<
The Packers (1-0) after they face Monroe then go into a difficult rest of the season slate of games, with four home games against North Gwinnett, Lee County, Rickards (FL) and Lowndes. Then Colquitt County will hit the road for three contests against Valdosta, Tift County, Camden County before returning home to face an always tough Richmond Hill.
That's no easy stretch, especially when you're talking South Georgia football.
They'll look to lean on the right arm of Lawson, who had a strong first start for the Packers. Lawson lst week against West completed 8-of-10 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown. He's joined by Brown, a senior running back that rushed for 111 yards on 15 touches and scored once.
Paving the way for a rushing attack that went for 190 yards is junior offensive lineman Jamaal Jackson, who had himself a strong outing, notching 12 pancake blocks. Fellow junior lineman Matthew Dillon tallied eight himself.
Needing the offense to explode again may be the key heading into the treacherous rest of the schedule for Colquitt County and if they can find a rhythm against Monroe, it may lead to this group becoming more prepared for the road ahead.
Follow SBLive Georgia throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivega