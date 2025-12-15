How to Watch Monday's Georgia High School Football State Championships - December 15, 2025
Watch the A Division II championship, and Creekside play Benedictine in the marquee matchup
The 2025 Georgia high school football state championship games are this week, and Monday features the A Division II title game and the Class 4A championship.
The NFHS Network will stream both games with a subscription.
A Division II: Bowden (11-2) vs. Lincoln County (13-0) - 3:30 p.m. ET
Watch the NFHS Network live stream here.
4A - Creekside vs. Benedictine - 7 p.m. ET
Watch the NFHS Network live stream here.
