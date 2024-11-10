Did you know hurdling isn’t allowed in high school football?
When it comes to highlight plays in the game of football, hurdling a defender is one of the easiest ways to find yourself getting retweeted and talked about on Twitter. But in the game of high school football, the only thing that will get you is a 15-yard personal foul penalty.
Sounds ridiculous, right?
I was unaware of this penalty until watching the Carver-Atlanta, Hapeville Charter matchup Friday night on GPB sports. Panthers senior running back Nyzian Scott took a handoff in the second half and attempted to hurdle a defender only to get flagged for a penalty.
The Panthers sideline was none too pleased with the call, but according to the rules, that’s not allowed.
There are exceptions to the rule, and you’ve probably seen it happen a time or two. If a defender has already fallen to the ground and a player hurdles, that is allowed.
Whenever a ball carrier is moving down the field and a defender is coming over to make that tackle, the only time that ball carrier can hurdle the defender – and by hurdle we mean trying to go over the top of the defender, leading with their foot first – the only time they can hurdle that defender is when the defender is contacting the ground with more than just their feet and hands.
So if that defender is lying on the ground, a hurdle is a legal move. However, if that defender is still on their feet, hurdling would result in a foul. - Michigan High School Athletic Association.
And this isn’t a new penalty to high school football. It’s been around for years. I’m sure coachings staffs that have players capable of making highlight hurdles are well aware of this penalty and make sure their players are aware. But as a casual high school football fan, is this something you knew?
Next time you’re at a high school football game, keep an eye out for hurdling and see if it gets called a penalty!