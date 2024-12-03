Douglas County QB DJ Bordeaux’s Status Uncertain Ahead of State Semifinal Against Grayson
The status of Douglas County starting quarterback DJ Bordeaux is up in the air ahead of Friday’s Class AAAAAA state semifinal game against Grayson.
While playing in their state quarterfinals game last week against West Forsyth, Bordeaux exited with just under eight minutes remaining in the third quarter and never returned after suffering a big hit from Wolverines linebacker James McCallar.
Bordeaux had completed 7 of his 13 pass attempts up until that point for 75 yards and a touchdown. The Tigers never attempted another pass in the game after Bordeaux’s exit, and they instead pivoted to direct snaps to running back James Johnson, who was the player of the game.
Johnson finished with 100 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 11 carries. After Bordeaux’s exit, running backs Zamarcus Lindley and Rah’Keith Kelly also received a lot of playing time, with each rushing for 40-plus yards in the game.
If Bordeaux is unable to play against Grayson on Friday, that certainly changes things. The three-star quarterback has thrown for 2,645 yards and 21 touchdowns this season and has been a huge addition to their offense this season.