50 Can't-Miss Georgia High School Football Games on Opening Weekend, Headlined by the Corky Kell Classic
The summer workouts, the 7-on-7s, coaching clinics, official scrimmages, conditioning workouts, and the weight room have officially wrapped up. The regular season kicks off with games taking place Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday (August 13-16) headlined by the 34th Annual Corky Kell Classic in Atlanta.
There are numerous good matchups taking place this week, featuring some of the state's best prospects, as well as some notable matchups. High School on SI Georgia will feature 50 Opening Week matchups that we think will intrigue fans this week.
Wednesday, August 13th
Prince Avenue Christian vs. Callaway (Game to be played at Kell High School)
South Paulding at Kell (Corky Kell Classic)
Thursday, August 14th
North Atlanta vs. Hebron Christian (Corky Kell Classic) (Game to be played at West Forsyth High School)
Douglass at West Forsyth (Corky Kell Classic)
Columbia at Cartersville
Milton at Buford (Game to be broadcasted LIVE on ESPN2)
Friday, August 15th
Wheeler at North Forsyth
Creekview at Calhoun
Grayson at Collins Hill
Denmark at Sequoyah
Cherokee at River Ridge
Benedictine at Colquitt County
North Cobb Christian at Providence Christian Academy
Clarke Central at Cedar Shoals
Creekside at Rome (Corky Kell Classic)
Jenkins at Lowndes
Tucker at Valdosta
Lambert at Mill Creek
Langston Hughes at Westlake
Lee County at Warner Robbins
Eastside at Newton
Peachtree Ridge at Roswell
Oconee County at North Oconee
Archer at North Cobb
Lanier at Norcross
Marietta at Gainesville
Cass vs. LaGrange (Corky Kell Classic) (Game to be played at Rome High School)
Marist at Jefferson
Brunswick at Camden County
Lovett at Westminster
Bainbridge at Coffee
Trinity Christian at Brentwood
Woodward Academy at Carrollton
Tri-Cities at Blessed Trinity
Appling County at Ware County
Parkview at North Paulding
Sandy Creek at East Coweta
Shiloh at South Gwinnett
Northgate at Starr's Mill
Rockmart at Cedartown
Sprayberry at Alexander
Fitzgerald at Irwin County
Campbell at Chapel Hill
Mountain View at Hillgrove
Baldwin at Perry
Saturday, August 16th
St. Pius Catholic vs. Dunwoody (Corky Kell Classic) (Game to be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium)
Brookwood vs. Houston County (Corky Kell Classic) (Game to be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium)
Walton vs. McEachern (Corky Kell Classic) (Game to be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium)
Eagle's Landing at Northside
North Gwinnett vs. Douglas County (Corky Kell Classic) (Game to be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium)
