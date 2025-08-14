High School

50 Can't-Miss Georgia High School Football Games on Opening Weekend, Headlined by the Corky Kell Classic

From Wednesday through Saturday, the 2025 season kicks off with marquee matchups across the state, including ESPN2’s Milton vs. Buford and the 34th Annual Corky Kell Classic

Ross Van De Griek

Milton (Georgia) kicks off the 2025 season in a highly anticipated matchup against Buford (Georgia) on Thursday, August 14. The game can be seen on ESPN2
Milton (Georgia) kicks off the 2025 season in a highly anticipated matchup against Buford (Georgia) on Thursday, August 14. The game can be seen on ESPN2 / Photo by Matt Christopher (2024)

The summer workouts, the 7-on-7s, coaching clinics, official scrimmages, conditioning workouts, and the weight room have officially wrapped up. The regular season kicks off with games taking place Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday (August 13-16) headlined by the 34th Annual Corky Kell Classic in Atlanta.

There are numerous good matchups taking place this week, featuring some of the state's best prospects, as well as some notable matchups. High School on SI Georgia will feature 50 Opening Week matchups that we think will intrigue fans this week.

Wednesday, August 13th

Prince Avenue Christian vs. Callaway (Game to be played at Kell High School)

South Paulding at Kell (Corky Kell Classic)

Thursday, August 14th

North Atlanta vs. Hebron Christian (Corky Kell Classic) (Game to be played at West Forsyth High School)

Douglass at West Forsyth (Corky Kell Classic)

Columbia at Cartersville

Milton at Buford (Game to be broadcasted LIVE on ESPN2)

Friday, August 15th

Wheeler at North Forsyth

Creekview at Calhoun

Grayson at Collins Hill

Denmark at Sequoyah

Cherokee at River Ridge

Benedictine at Colquitt County

North Cobb Christian at Providence Christian Academy

Clarke Central at Cedar Shoals

Creekside at Rome (Corky Kell Classic)

Jenkins at Lowndes

Tucker at Valdosta

Lambert at Mill Creek

Langston Hughes at Westlake

Lee County at Warner Robbins

Eastside at Newton

Peachtree Ridge at Roswell

Oconee County at North Oconee

Archer at North Cobb

Lanier at Norcross

Marietta at Gainesville

Cass vs. LaGrange (Corky Kell Classic) (Game to be played at Rome High School)

Marist at Jefferson

Brunswick at Camden County

Lovett at Westminster

Bainbridge at Coffee

Trinity Christian at Brentwood

Woodward Academy at Carrollton

Tri-Cities at Blessed Trinity

Appling County at Ware County

Parkview at North Paulding

Sandy Creek at East Coweta

Shiloh at South Gwinnett

Northgate at Starr's Mill

Rockmart at Cedartown

Sprayberry at Alexander

Fitzgerald at Irwin County

Campbell at Chapel Hill

Mountain View at Hillgrove

Baldwin at Perry

Saturday, August 16th

St. Pius Catholic vs. Dunwoody (Corky Kell Classic) (Game to be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

Brookwood vs. Houston County (Corky Kell Classic) (Game to be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

Walton vs. McEachern (Corky Kell Classic) (Game to be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

Eagle's Landing at Northside

North Gwinnett vs. Douglas County (Corky Kell Classic) (Game to be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

Published
Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career.

