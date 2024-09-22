Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson hosts the Apalachee football team
Apalachee High School is trying to return to some kind of normalcy three weeks after tragedy struck the Wildcats in early September.
One of the most recognizable figures in sports entertainment wanted to give back to Apalachee's football and decided to host the program for a once in a lifetime experience.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson hosted the Apalachee football team, as the Wildcats get to meet the celebrity on the set of his Atlanta soundstage. Down below is the Instagram post by Johnson on hosting Apalachee recently and the message he had along with the video.
"Sometimes one of the best paths to begin the healing journey is through our smiles, laughter and joy.I was blessed this past week to have the APALACHEE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL TEAM come visit me at the production soundstages I’ve been filming at here in Atlanta, Georgia.As the world knows, Apalachee High School in Winder, GA, has endured the unimaginable tragedy of a mass shooting.I didn’t know what to expect when I walked in to meet them - I was absolutely BLOWN AWAY by their spirit and energy. I looked these kids in their eyes and hugged ‘em - I know they’re in great pain, but man are they resilient and staying strong.It was as if they just needed a reason, an opportunity to just “let it all go” in this moment.As we said goodbyes, the last kid I hugged said, “we needed this Rock”(so did I)I can’t begin to imagine what these players and all the students, teachers & staff of Apalachee High are going through right now, but I’m here in any and every way I can be - to give my support and love to them and their families as they begin their healing journey. God bless you all.We Are One Apalachee.ps, I’m in touch with Coach Hancock and as promised, I’ll be there for your first home game."
Tragedy struck Apalachee in early September when the fatal shooting of four people at the Georgia high school occurred in Winder, Georgia.
Among the four dead was Richard Aspinwall, who served as a math teacher and defensive coordinator, at Apalachee High School. Colt Gray, a 14-year old Apalachee student and his father, Colin Gray, 54, are both in custody and have been charged in connection with the murders which occurred during an assault which also injured nine individuals.
Aspinwall was hired at Apalachee in 2023 as the school’s defensive coordinator after previously coaching football at Mountain View High School in Lawrenceville, Georgia. According to numerous reports, Aspinwall was killed in the doorway of his classroom while trying to guide students from the hallway to safety.
The football team took a major step towards healing and a return to a normal school life, as last week the Wildcats returned to the practice field. The team began two-hour daily practices, getting underway at 6:30 a.m. each day, since Monday.
Apalachee high football returns to practice after deadly school shooting
Atlanta Falcons honor Apalachee High shooting victims
-- Andy Villamarzo