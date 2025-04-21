Final Top 25 Georgia high school boys basketball rankings (4/21/2025)
The high school basketball season is officially complete in the Peach State where the Wheeler Wildcats claim the No. 1 spot in the final 2024-2025 High School on SI Georgia boys basketball rankings.
Notable teams in the final rankings also include Grayson, Holy Innocents Episcopal, North Oconee, Pace Academy, and Tri-Cities.
Here’s the final complete breakdown of Georgia's elite high school basketball teams for the 2024-2025 season, as we see it for rankings.
1. Wheeler (29-3)
The 2024-2025 Class AAAAAA Champion Wheeler Wildcats concluded the season on a 21-game winning streak dating back to December 19 where they lost to Brewster Academy (New Hampshire) who reached the Semifinals at the Chipotle Nationals earlier this month.
2. Holy Innocents Episcopal (27-4)
The Golden Bears were led this season by North Carolina commit Caleb Wilson who averaged 21.6 points and 11.1 rebounds per game this season.
3. Grayson (28-4)
The Grayson Rams reached the Class AAAAAA Championship Game before coming up just short against Wheeler, 67-63 last month. The Rams qualified for The Throne Invitational where they reached the quarterfinals before their season came to an end against Brennan (Texas).
4. North Oconee (30-2)
The North Oconee Titans have recorded back-to-back 30-win seasons where they won the Class AAAA Championship defeating Pace Academy last month. The Titans will be an emerging favorite to win the Class AAAA Championship in 2025-2026 where they're led by 6'4 guard Justin Wise.
5. Pace Academy (27-5)
The Pace Academy Knights have one of the top emerging prospects in the Class of 2028 in 6'9 forward Bentley Lusakeno.
6. Tri-Cities (26-6)
The Bulldogs won the Class AAAAA Championship last month where they defeated Woodward Academy. The Bulldogs were led this season by 6'3 sophomore combo guard Tre Keith who averaged 18.0 points per game.
7. Newton (21-10)
The Newton Rams played one of the most difficult schedules in the Peach State where they played North Mecklenberg (North Carolina), Coral Springs (Florida), and Impact Christian Academy (Florida) this season.
8. McEachern (24-6)
The McEachern Indians reached the Regional Finals before their season came to an end against Norcross back on February 22.
9. Woodward Academy (27-5)
The War Eagles reached the Class AAAAA Championship Game before coming up just short against Tri-Cities last month. Look for 6'5 sophomore combo guard Jarvis Hayes Jr. to have a big season next year for the War Eagles.
10. Milton (21-8)
The Milton Eagles round out the Top 10 in our final Georgia High School on SI Top 25 boys basketball rankings. The Eagles were led this season by 6'5 senior forward Braxton Geisler and 6'2 senior combo guard Jaydon Cole.
11. Etowah (23-7)
The Etowah Eagles have won 20 or more games in three consecutive seasons
12. Sandy Creek (29-3)
The 2024-2025 Class AAA Champion Sandy Creek Patriots finished the 2024-2025 season on a 14-game winning streak.
13. Pebblebrook (22-9)
The Pebblebrook Falcons were led this season by 6'0 junior guard Zyree Brown and 6'3 junior guard Jaylen Humphrey.
14. St. Anne-Pacelli (28-0)
The St. Anne Pacelli Vikings were the lone unbeaten team in the Peach State this season where they won the GIAA Class AAAA State Championship last month.
15. Walton (22-6)
The Walton Raiders have won 20-plus games in back-to-back seasons and reached the regional finals before losing to Pebblebrook to end their season.
16. Cedar Grove (28-4)
The Cedar Grove Saints reached the Class AAA Championship Game before coming up short against Sandy Creek.
17. Alexander (22-8)
The Alexander Cougars were led this season by junior point guard Gregory Dunson who averaged 18.0 points per game this season.
18. Norcross (19-12)
The Norcross Blue Devils faced a gauntlet of a schedule during the 2024-2025 season where they faced McEachern, Wheeler, Pinson Valley (Alabama), and Bartow (Florida).
19. Dutchtown (26-4)
The Dutchtown Bulldogs were led this season by 6'7 freshman forward AJ Williams who averaged 17.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.
20. St. Andrew's (26-3)
The St. Andrew's Lions were led this season by 6'0 senior combo guard Zayden Edwards who averaged 18.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.6 steals per game.
21. Lee County (25-6)
The Lee County Trojans were led this season by 6'3 senior guard Brayden Moore who averaged 14.8 points per game.
22. Langston Hughes (24-8)
The Langston Hughes Panthers reached the Class AAAAA Semifinals before losing to eventual runner-up Woodward Academy.
23. Winder-Barrow (26-4)
The Winder-Barrow Bulldogs tied a program record for most wins in a single season (26). They also finished the 2023-2024 season with 26 wins.
24. North Cobb Christian (29-4)
The North Cobb Christian Eagles reached the Class Private Championship Game before losing to Holy Innocents Episcopal.
25. Augusta Christian (27-3)
The Augusta Christian Lions recorded their most wins in a single season (27). The Lions have won 25 or more games in three of the last four seasons.
