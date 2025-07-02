Former Georgia high school basketball coach asks for job back after spanking student
Former Columbia High School head boys basketball coach Phillip McCrary is asking for his job back after he resigned when a video of him spanking a student went public.
McCray did an interview with Channel 2 in Dekalb County, Georgia, where he requested to be re-instated.
“I love these guys,” McCrary told Channel 2. “It’s not right and we need to right the ship.”
McCrary spanked a student on his backside with a shoe several times after, according to McCrary, the student left resort property and invited a girl back to his room while at a basketball tournament in the Bahamas.
McCrary denies that there was any force behind the hits.
“As far as putting force behind it, no, it wasn’t force. I went down, I stopped, and we had a conversation about why this is going on,” McCrary explained, according to Channel 2.
He told Channel 2 that if given the chance, he would do things differently. McCrary said he apologized to the student. The student has transferred schools.
Chance Reynolds, a player on the team, said he was in the room during the incident.
“He didn’t put any force behind the hits; he was just trying to show him right from wrong,” Reynolds told Channel 2.
Some supporters started a petition to urge the DeKalb County School District to reinstate the coach.
“I would like to be re-employed with the school district,” McCrary said.
McCrary has hundreds of wins with the school.
Recommended Articles