Georgia 4-star playmaking 2026 WR Nalin Scott mulling top schools list
Sitting in the stands for a McEachern High School (Powder Springs, GA) game, it doesn’t take long for newbies to spot No. 18. The Indians have one of the nation’s top wide outs in Nalin Scott (6-2, 200), a talent who always comes through with big plays helping move the chains downfield. The productivity has Scott on Power Four boards across the country, but that list may get a narrower focus to 10 in the coming days.
Scott spoke about the offense that has helped highlight his athletic giftings.
“This year we ran mostly a Spread, but sometimes we’d go into personnel sets with two receivers, a tight end, and maybe a slot,” Scott stated.
Scott continued, “Some of the routes I ran this year were go-balls, curls, slants, and digs, those are my main routes; comebacks too.”
The offer list has expanded to 28 for the four-star with collegiate coaches telling Scott exactly what they love about his skillset.
“Some of the things they tell me, from last year to this year, is I am more aggressive with the ball and that I look like I want to do something with it. They like that I am going north and south. They like my hands, and they say I have gotten way better.”
Teams are making their pitches to the state of Georgia native hoping to earn his commitment one day.
“The teams reaching out the most right now are South Carolina, about once a week, Arizona State, they always get on the phone with me, Michigan, UCF, Mizzou, Texas A&M, and Tennessee,” Scott shared.
Scott added, “I might drop a Top 10 this week.”
The impressive list of game-day visits taken this season was provided by Scott, “I got to Michigan, Arizona State, UGA, and I am about to take two visits this week to Georgia Tech on Thursday and on Saturday I will be at Tennessee.”
The time in Athens was elaborated upon by Scott, “The game was good. I have been in good communication with coach (Todd) Hartley (TE) since my freshman year. When I was there, they had the same message as always that I am welcome up to Georgia when I want.”
Strong ties are being built in Ann Arbor.
“That went really well,” Scott said. “Coach (Ron) Bellamy (WR) and I got to talk. I have built a lot of good relationships there. I had a lot of really good conversations with their coaches when I was there.”
Previewing his trip to Bobby Dodd Stadium for the NC State contest, Scott shared, “The one thing I am really exited about for the visit, they have been on a roll. It has been a while since I have been there, I am excited to see what they are about.”
The Volunteers will get Scott in Neyland Stadium for their nonconference game against UTEP.
