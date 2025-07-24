Georgia 4-Star Quarterback Commits to Notre Dame
One of the most coveted quarterback prospects in the Class of 2027 made his college decision on Thursday.
Four-star junior quarterback Teddy Jarrard, out of North Cobb High School in Kennesaw, Georgia announced in a small ceremony at his high school that he has committed to the University of Notre Dame.
The 6-foot-4 gunslinger chose the Fighting Irish over four other finalists such as Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State. The Irish have made significant changes when it comes to recruiting the quarterback position, under head coach Marcus Freeman, where they have recruited CJ Carr, Kenny Minchey, Blake Hebert, and soon to be signing Noah Grubbs, who currently is a senior at Lake Mary High School in Florida.
“I think Notre Dame has a lot to offer, and I think the quarterback position development-wise, it's key and it's an important thing for me,” Jarrard told Irish Sports Daily ahead of his decision.
Jarrard is the third member of the 2027 recruiting cycle to commit to Notre Dame, joining Williamson (Mobile, AL) linebacker Ellis McGaskin and Asheville Christian Academy (North Carolina) long snapper Sean Kraft.
Jarrard is rated as the No. 162 overall player in the nation, the No. 14 quarterback in the country, and the No. 23 overall player in the state of Georgia for the Class of 2027, according to 247Sports.
As a sophomore last season, Jarrard played at North Cobb Christian where he completed 71.8% (209-for-291) of his passes, throwing for 2,647 yards, 31 touchdowns, and five interceptions, where he led the Eagles to an 11-2 record and reached the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Class Private semifinals before their season came to an end against Prince Avenue Christian.
As a freshman, Jarrard completed 59% of his passes (153-for-260), throwing for 2,065 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, where the Eagles finished with a 9-3 record and reached the second round of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Class 2A playoffs.
North Cobb will open up the 2025 season on Friday, August 15th, where they will host Archer High School, which finished with a 4-8 record in 2024.
247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins on Jarrard: -Tall pocket passer with already two years of varsity starting experience that has displayed the ability to get the ball out on time and keep an offense on schedule.-Has a baseball background and some natural torque in the arm, which results in tight spirals to the middle third as he’s not afraid to challenge the teeth of a defense.-Tends to frame up his targets on three-step and five-step drops, but has also proven to be an effective distributor on the move as he keeps his balance and leads pass catchers to green grass.-More of a touch passer when looking to target vertically and could improve the down-field accuracy.-Finds ways to evade sacks on Fridays, but likely won’t offer much value as a runner on Saturdays aside from the occasional scramble.-Posted impressive numbers as an underclassmen in one of the Peach State’s lower classifications and will level up in competition for his junior and senior seasons after changing schools.-On the older side for the grade, but projects at this stage as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Four level that can thrive in a structured environment with his accuracy and anticipation.
