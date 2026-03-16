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Georgia Boys High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 16, 2026

See every GHSA champion and runner-up for all eight classifications as the Georgia high school basketball season comes to a close
Robin Erickson|
After an impressive regular season, the Wheeler Wildcats took home the Class AAAAAA state title.
After an impressive regular season, the Wheeler Wildcats took home the Class AAAAAA state title. | Cecil Copeland

The 2026 Georgia boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Class AAAAAA

Champions: Wheeler Wildcats

Runner-Ups: Pebblebrook Falcons

Class AAAAA

Champions: Alexander Cougars

Runner-Ups: Woodward Academy War Eagles

Class AAAA

Champions: St. Pius X Catholic Golden Lions

Runner-Ups: Pace Academy Knights

Class AAA

Champions: Cross Creek Razorbacks

Runner-Ups: Harlem Bulldogs

Class AA

Champions: Morgan County Bulldogs

Runner-Ups: Butler Bulldogs

Class A Division I

Champions: Rabun County Wildcats

Runner-Ups: Southwest Patriots

Class A Division II

Champions: Clinch County Panthers

Runner-Ups: Portal Panthers

Class Private

Champions: Darlington Tigers

Runner-Ups: Holy Innocents Episcopal Golden Bears

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Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

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