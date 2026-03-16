Georgia Boys High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 16, 2026

The 2026 Georgia boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Champions: Wheeler Wildcats

Runner-Ups: Pebblebrook Falcons

Champions: Alexander Cougars

Runner-Ups: Woodward Academy War Eagles

Champions: St. Pius X Catholic Golden Lions

Runner-Ups: Pace Academy Knights

Champions: Cross Creek Razorbacks

Runner-Ups: Harlem Bulldogs

Champions: Morgan County Bulldogs

Runner-Ups: Butler Bulldogs

Champions: Rabun County Wildcats

Runner-Ups: Southwest Patriots

Champions: Clinch County Panthers

Runner-Ups: Portal Panthers

Champions: Darlington Tigers

Runner-Ups: Holy Innocents Episcopal Golden Bears

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