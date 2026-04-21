2026 Georgia High School Baseball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules - April 22-24

The 2026 Georgia high school baseball playoffs begin with Round 1 action getting underway on April 22, and High School On SI has brackets for all classifications and districts.

GHSA Classes will play their first round games April 22-25. The 2026 GHSA state championships will begin on May 22.

Full brackets for each classification can be found below.

2026 Georgia High School Baseball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules, Scores (GHSA) - April 22-25, 2026

2026 Georgia (GHSA) Class 1A Division I Baseball Championship (select to view full bracket details)

Class 1A Division I Tournament Dates:

April 24 : First Round

: First Round April 30 : Second Round

: Second Round May 6 : Third Round

: Third Round May 14 : Semi-Final Round

: Semi-Final Round May 22: Championship Round

First Round

McNair vs. Gordon Lee

Toombs County vs. Thomasville

Haralson County vs. Academy for Classical Education

East Laurens vs. Fitzgerald

Dodge County vs. Social Circle

Jeff Davis vs. Putnam County

Washington County vs. Banks County

Swainsboro vs. Worth County.

Chattooga vs. Elbert County

Lamar County vs. Pepperell

Brantley County vs. Fannin County

Heard County vs. Bleckley County

Commerce vs. Vidalia

Rabun County vs. Model

Jasper County Monticello vs. Dublin

Berrien vs. Bremen

Class 1A Division II Tournament Dates:

April 22 : First Round

: First Round April 29 : Second Round

: Second Round May 6 : Third Round

: Third Round May 14 : Semi-Final Round

: Semi-Final Round May 22: Championship Round

First Round

Towns County vs. Seminole County

Wilcox County vs. Manchester

Metter vs. Johnson County

Lanier County vs. Marion County

Baconton Charter vs. Washington-Wilkes

Bowdon vs. Montgomery County

Glascock County vs. Screven County

Schley County vs. Irwin County

Taylor County vs. Clinch County

Emanuel County Institute vs. Georgia School for Innovation & Classics

Trion vs. Telfair County

Miller County vs. Lincoln County

Charlton County vs. Crawford County

Georgia Military College vs. Bryan County

Treutlen vs. Mt. Zion

Lake Oconee Academy vs. Early County

Class 2A Tournament Dates:

April 24 : First Round

: First Round April 30 : Second Round

: Second Round May 6 : Third Round

: Third Round May 14 : Semi-Final Round

: Semi-Final Round May 22: Championship Round

First Round

Pierce County vs. Miller Grove

Pike County vs. Sonoraville

Burke County vs. Crisp County

Galloway vs. Salem

Columbus vs. Hart County

Cook vs. Jackson

Hapeville Charter vs. North Murray

Redan vs. Hardaway

Thomson vs. Laney

Union County vs. Franklin County

Drew Charter vs. Tattnall County

Appling County vs. Jordan

Rockmart vs. Murray County

Shaw vs. Therrell

Stephens County vs. Ringgold

Morgan County vs. Butler

Class 3A Tournament Dates:

April 24 : First Round

: First Round April 30 : Second Round

: Second Round May 6 : Third Round

: Third Round May 14 : Semi-Final Round

: Semi-Final Round May 22: Championship Round

Troup County vs. Dougherty

Cherokee Bluff vs. Mary Persons

North Hall vs. Long County

Whitewater vs. Monroe Area

Jefferson vs. Academy of Richmond County

Harlem vs. White County

Southeast Bulloch vs. Liberty County

Peach County vs. Stephenson

Pickens vs. Cairo

Douglass vs. Adairsville

Heritage vs. Northwest Whitfield

West Laurens vs. Gilmer

Luella vs. Dawson County

Oconee County vs. LaGrange

Bainbridge vs. Sandy Creek

Calhoun vs. Riverdale

Class 4A Tournament Dates:

April 22 : First Round

: First Round April 29 : Second Round

: Second Round May 6 : Third Round

: Third Round May 14 : Semi-Final Round

: Semi-Final Round May 22: Championship Round

First Round

East Forsyth vs. Wayne County

Jackson vs. Dalton

Harris County vs. Druid Hills

Locust Grove vs. Kell

Ware County vs. Walnut Grove

Cartersville vs. Martin Luther King Jr.

St. Pius X Catholic vs. Central

Blessed Trinity vs. Jones County

Cambridge vs. Ola

Starr's Mill vs. North Springs

Allatoona vs. Pace Academy

Benedictine vs. Madison County

Union Grove vs. Centennial

Marist vs. Northside

Midtown vs. Cedartown

North Oconee vs. Perry

Class 5A Tournament Dates:

April 23 : First Round

: First Round May 1 : Second Round

: Second Round May 8 : Third Round

: Third Round May 15 : Semi-Final Round

: Semi-Final Round May 25: Championship Round

First Round

Greenbrier vs. Habersham Central

Lanier vs. Woodward Academy

East Paulding vs. Newnan

Lassiter vs. Houston County

Winder-Barrow vs. Glynn Academy

Decatur vs. Gainesville

McIntosh vs. Kennesaw Mountain

Veterans vs. Pope

Coffee vs. Creekview

South Paulding vs. Northgate

Lakeside vs. Milton

Apalachee vs. Brunswick

Woodstock vs. Thomas County Central

Dutchtown vs. Villa Rica

Roswell vs. Dunwoody

Evans vs. Loganville

Class 6A Tournament Dates:

April 24 : First Round

: First Round May 1 : Second Round

: Second Round May 8 : Third Round

: Third Round May 15 : Semi-Final Round

: Semi-Final Round May 25: Championship Round

First Round

Valdosta vs. Mill Creek

Peachtree Ridge vs. Grovetown

Walton vs. Hillgrove

North Forsyth vs. Carrollton

Collins Hill vs. Colquitt County

Archer vs. North Gwinnett

Harrison vs. Etowah

Chapel Hill vs. Denmark

Westlake vs. South Forsyth

Cherokee vs. McEachern

Grayson vs. Parkview

Mountain View vs. Lowndes

West Forsyth vs. East Coweta

Paulding County vs. North Paulding

Brookwood vs. Newton

Richmond Hill vs. Buford

Class Private Tournament Dates:

April 24 : First Round

: First Round April 30 : Second Round

: Second Round May 6 : Third Round

: Third Round May 14 : Semi-Final Round

: Semi-Final Round May 22: Championship Round

First Round

King's Ridge Christian - BYE

Athens Academy vs. Whitefield Academy

Lovett vs. Mount Pisgah Christian

Fellowship Christian vs. Paideia

Savannah Christian vs. Mt. Bethel Christian Academy

Mount Paran Christian vs. Darlington

Landmark Christian vs. Christian Heritage

Holy Innocents Episcopal vs. Savannah Country Day

Hebron Christian Academy - BYE

Trinity Classical vs. Greater Atlanta Christian

Wesleyan vs. Mount Vernon Christian

Calvary Day vs. Galloway

Providence Christian vs. St. Francis

Prince Avenue Christian vs. The Weber School

Walker vs. Aquinas

North Cobb Christian - BYE

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