2026 Georgia High School Baseball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules - April 22-24
The 2026 Georgia high school baseball playoffs begin with Round 1 action getting underway on April 22, and High School On SI has brackets for all classifications and districts.
GHSA Classes will play their first round games April 22-25. The 2026 GHSA state championships will begin on May 22.
Full brackets for each classification can be found below.
2026 Georgia High School Baseball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules, Scores (GHSA) - April 22-25, 2026
2026 Georgia (GHSA) Class 1A Division I Baseball Championship (select to view full bracket details)
Class 1A Division I Tournament Dates:
- April 24: First Round
- April 30: Second Round
- May 6: Third Round
- May 14: Semi-Final Round
- May 22: Championship Round
First Round
McNair vs. Gordon Lee
Toombs County vs. Thomasville
Haralson County vs. Academy for Classical Education
East Laurens vs. Fitzgerald
Dodge County vs. Social Circle
Jeff Davis vs. Putnam County
Washington County vs. Banks County
Swainsboro vs. Worth County.
Chattooga vs. Elbert County
Lamar County vs. Pepperell
Brantley County vs. Fannin County
Heard County vs. Bleckley County
Commerce vs. Vidalia
Rabun County vs. Model
Jasper County Monticello vs. Dublin
Berrien vs. Bremen
2026 Georgia (GHSA) Class 1A Division II Baseball Championship
Class 1A Division II Tournament Dates:
- April 22: First Round
- April 29: Second Round
- May 6: Third Round
- May 14: Semi-Final Round
- May 22: Championship Round
First Round
Towns County vs. Seminole County
Wilcox County vs. Manchester
Metter vs. Johnson County
Lanier County vs. Marion County
Baconton Charter vs. Washington-Wilkes
Bowdon vs. Montgomery County
Glascock County vs. Screven County
Schley County vs. Irwin County
Taylor County vs. Clinch County
Emanuel County Institute vs. Georgia School for Innovation & Classics
Trion vs. Telfair County
Miller County vs. Lincoln County
Charlton County vs. Crawford County
Georgia Military College vs. Bryan County
Treutlen vs. Mt. Zion
Lake Oconee Academy vs. Early County
2026 Georgia (GHSA) Class 2A Baseball Championship
Class 2A Tournament Dates:
- April 24: First Round
- April 30: Second Round
- May 6: Third Round
- May 14: Semi-Final Round
- May 22: Championship Round
First Round
Pierce County vs. Miller Grove
Pike County vs. Sonoraville
Burke County vs. Crisp County
Galloway vs. Salem
Columbus vs. Hart County
Cook vs. Jackson
Hapeville Charter vs. North Murray
Redan vs. Hardaway
Thomson vs. Laney
Union County vs. Franklin County
Drew Charter vs. Tattnall County
Appling County vs. Jordan
Rockmart vs. Murray County
Shaw vs. Therrell
Stephens County vs. Ringgold
Morgan County vs. Butler
2026 Georgia (GHSA) Class 3A Baseball Championship
Class 3A Tournament Dates:
- April 24: First Round
- April 30: Second Round
- May 6: Third Round
- May 14: Semi-Final Round
- May 22: Championship Round
Troup County vs. Dougherty
Cherokee Bluff vs. Mary Persons
North Hall vs. Long County
Whitewater vs. Monroe Area
Jefferson vs. Academy of Richmond County
Harlem vs. White County
Southeast Bulloch vs. Liberty County
Peach County vs. Stephenson
Pickens vs. Cairo
Douglass vs. Adairsville
Heritage vs. Northwest Whitfield
West Laurens vs. Gilmer
Luella vs. Dawson County
Oconee County vs. LaGrange
Bainbridge vs. Sandy Creek
Calhoun vs. Riverdale
2026 Georgia (GHSA) Class 4A Baseball Championship
Class 4A Tournament Dates:
- April 22: First Round
- April 29: Second Round
- May 6: Third Round
- May 14: Semi-Final Round
- May 22: Championship Round
First Round
East Forsyth vs. Wayne County
Jackson vs. Dalton
Harris County vs. Druid Hills
Locust Grove vs. Kell
Ware County vs. Walnut Grove
Cartersville vs. Martin Luther King Jr.
St. Pius X Catholic vs. Central
Blessed Trinity vs. Jones County
Cambridge vs. Ola
Starr's Mill vs. North Springs
Allatoona vs. Pace Academy
Benedictine vs. Madison County
Union Grove vs. Centennial
Marist vs. Northside
Midtown vs. Cedartown
North Oconee vs. Perry
2026 Georgia (GHSA) Class 5A Baseball Championship
Class 5A Tournament Dates:
- April 23: First Round
- May 1: Second Round
- May 8: Third Round
- May 15: Semi-Final Round
- May 25: Championship Round
First Round
Greenbrier vs. Habersham Central
Lanier vs. Woodward Academy
East Paulding vs. Newnan
Lassiter vs. Houston County
Winder-Barrow vs. Glynn Academy
Decatur vs. Gainesville
McIntosh vs. Kennesaw Mountain
Veterans vs. Pope
Coffee vs. Creekview
South Paulding vs. Northgate
Lakeside vs. Milton
Apalachee vs. Brunswick
Woodstock vs. Thomas County Central
Dutchtown vs. Villa Rica
Roswell vs. Dunwoody
Evans vs. Loganville
2026 Georgia (GHSA) Class 6A Baseball Championship
Class 6A Tournament Dates:
- April 24: First Round
- May 1: Second Round
- May 8: Third Round
- May 15: Semi-Final Round
- May 25: Championship Round
First Round
Valdosta vs. Mill Creek
Peachtree Ridge vs. Grovetown
Walton vs. Hillgrove
North Forsyth vs. Carrollton
Collins Hill vs. Colquitt County
Archer vs. North Gwinnett
Harrison vs. Etowah
Chapel Hill vs. Denmark
Westlake vs. South Forsyth
Cherokee vs. McEachern
Grayson vs. Parkview
Mountain View vs. Lowndes
West Forsyth vs. East Coweta
Paulding County vs. North Paulding
Brookwood vs. Newton
Richmond Hill vs. Buford
2026 Georgia (GHSA) Class Private Baseball Championship
Class Private Tournament Dates:
- April 24: First Round
- April 30: Second Round
- May 6: Third Round
- May 14: Semi-Final Round
- May 22: Championship Round
First Round
King's Ridge Christian - BYE
Athens Academy vs. Whitefield Academy
Lovett vs. Mount Pisgah Christian
Fellowship Christian vs. Paideia
Savannah Christian vs. Mt. Bethel Christian Academy
Mount Paran Christian vs. Darlington
Landmark Christian vs. Christian Heritage
Holy Innocents Episcopal vs. Savannah Country Day
Hebron Christian Academy - BYE
Trinity Classical vs. Greater Atlanta Christian
Wesleyan vs. Mount Vernon Christian
Calvary Day vs. Galloway
Providence Christian vs. St. Francis
Prince Avenue Christian vs. The Weber School
Walker vs. Aquinas
North Cobb Christian - BYE
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Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.