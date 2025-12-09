Georgia Football 5A Final Four Set to Deliver a Midweek State Semifinal Playoff Treat
Deep breaths can finally be taken around the 5A State playoffs. Now that Gainesville and Langston Hughes were able to play their quarterfinal game, with the resiliant Red Elphants scoring a 40-32 win over Langston Hughes last Friday.
It's also a breath of fresh air for the teams on the other half of the 5A bracket which have been eagerly waiting. Thomas County Central and Roswell can be that much closer to their matchup and Rome can now focus on preparing for one team for the next several days. The 5A Final Four is now set in Georgia.
Previewing The Big 5A Games
This year in class 5A in Georgia was one of the deepest classes for talent and strong teams. It's safe to say that you have the four best teams remaining in the state when it comes to the 5A classification. These programs are all known for winning and it comes to no surprise that each of these great teams are deep into the playoffs. Let's take a look at the powerhouse line up.
Roswell vs. Thomas County Central
Roswell comes into this game with a (12-1) record and a region championship as the number 1 seed from region 7. Roswell's last game was a victory against Sequoyah 42-35 in a close battle. Roswell comes into the game led by Quarterback Trey Smith who just signed with Furman this week. Smith passed for 230 yards and rushed for 161 yards in Roswell's win. Smith is a very dangerous dual-threat quarterback who can really make a defense uncomfortable by keeping them more honest than it wants to be. Roswell will be bringing their high-powered offense down to South Georgia at "The Nest" in one of the most hostile environments in the Country to face a tough Thomas County Central defense.
Roswell State Championship History: Roswell has won three state championships, 1968, 1970 and 2006.
Thomas County Central comes into this game with a (13-0) record. TCC is led by quarterback Jaylen Johnson. Johnson is a four-year starter who has already led his Thomas County team to a state championship win in 2023. Thomas County Central's last matchup was against Woodward Academy in which the Jackets won 49-19 after trailing in the second quarter 19-7. QB Jaylen Johnson passed for 188 yards and TCC running back, Deuce Lawerence rushed for 129 yards. Lawerence is one of the best all-around backs in the Peach State and brings a high level of physicality and finesse to the TCC offense. Lawerence just signed with Wake Forrest this week.
Thomas County Central State Championship History: TCCl has six football state championships, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1997 and 2023.
How to watch Roswell vs. Thomas County Central
The game will be streaming live on the NFHS Network.
Rome vs. Gainesville
Rome is coming into this match with a (11-2) record as the Region 5-5A champions and an 11-game win streak. The Wolves defeated Jackson County, 31-17, on the road in the quarterfinal round.
The Wolves are led by junior quarterback Aidan McPherson, who is the region 5-5A Player of the Year. Two weeks ago picked up State Player of the Week honors from Georgia High School Football Daily after his eye-popping performance against Houston County. McPherson had 443 of Rome's 453 total yards.
Rome is also led by two Georgia Tech signees, wide receivers JJ Winston and Darnell Collins. Standing at 6-foot-3 and 6-foot-4, respectively, the pair poses a major threat to any secondary and they have been dominant all season. Rome also has one of the best defenses in the state, regardless of classification, and the Wolves carry a lot of size, speed and physicality on both sides of the ball. In addition, their offense can score in a hurry. Rome is focused on potentially advancing and playing for another state championship.
Rome State Championship History: Rome has nine state championships, 1965, 1977, 1978, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, 2016 and 2017.
Gainesville is heading into this game (11-2) and they have a high-powered scoring attack led by quarterback Kharim Hughley, a Clemson commit. Hughley brings a passing and rushing attack to the Red Elephants offense that is hard to contain.
Defensively, Gainesville is led by Alabama signee Xavier Griffin, who has proven to be one of the best edge players in the nation. Griffin leads a tough defense which has talent all over, making it difficult for opposing offenses to attack.
Gainesville will now be able to focus on just simply playing for a chance at another state title appearance. Gainesville will take their talents on the road to a hostile environment at Historic Barron Stadium in Rome.
Gainesville State Championship Histrory: Gainesville has one state championship, 2012.
How to watch Rome vs. Gainesville
The game will be streaming live on the NFHS Network.