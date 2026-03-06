High School

Georgia High School Boys Basketball State Championship Brackets, Schedule (GHSA) - March 7, 2026

Get every bracket and matchup for the 2026 Georgia high school basketball state championships as we head into semifinal action
Hillgrove faces off against Pebblebrook on Saturday afternoon at 3:00 p.m ET in the Class AAAAAA semifinals.
The 2026 Georgia high school boys basketball state championships continue on Saturday, March 7, with 16 games in semifinal action.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Georgia high school basketball state brackets. The championship games begin on March 11 at the Macon Coliseum.

Class AAAAAA Bracket

Hillgrove vs. Pebblebrook - 03/07 - 3:00 PM ET

McEachern vs. Wheeler - 03/07 - 7:00 PM ET

*games at Georgia State University

Class AAAAA Bracket

Woodward Academy vs. Gainesville - 03/06 - 3:00 PM ET

Tri-Cities vs. Alexander - 03/06 - 7:00 PM ET

*games at Georgia State University

Class AAAA Bracket

Pace Academy vs. Cambridge - 03/07 - 3:00 PM ET

Jonesboro vs. St. Pius X Catholic - 03/07 - 7:00 PM ET

*games at Akins Arena, Athens

Class AAA Bracket

Harlem vs. Douglass - 03/07 - 3:00 PM ET

East Hall vs. Cross Creek - 03/07 - 7:00 PM ET

*games at Legacy Arena, Douglasville

Class AA Bracket

Therrell vs. Morgan County - 03/06 - 3:00 PM ET

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate vs. Butler - 03/07 - 7:00 PM ET

*games at Legacy Arena, Douglasville

Class A Division II Bracket

Clinch County vs. Chattahoochee County - 03/06 - 3:00 PM ET

Portal vs. Washington-Wilkes - 03/07 - 7:00 PM ET

*games at Fort Valley State University

Class A Division I Bracket

Fitzgerald vs. Rabun County - 03/07 - 7:00 PM ET

Vidalia vs. Southwest - 03/07 - 3:00 PM ET

*games at Fort Valley State University

Class Private

Darlington vs. Mount Vernon Presbyterian - 03/06 - 3:00 PM ET

Walker vs. Holy Innocents Episcopal - 03/06 - 7:00 PM ET

*games at Atkins Arena, Athens

