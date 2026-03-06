Georgia High School Boys Basketball State Championship Brackets, Schedule (GHSA) - March 7, 2026
The 2026 Georgia high school boys basketball state championships continue on Saturday, March 7, with 16 games in semifinal action.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Georgia high school basketball state brackets. The championship games begin on March 11 at the Macon Coliseum.
Class AAAAAA Bracket
Hillgrove vs. Pebblebrook - 03/07 - 3:00 PM ET
McEachern vs. Wheeler - 03/07 - 7:00 PM ET
*games at Georgia State University
Class AAAAA Bracket
Woodward Academy vs. Gainesville - 03/06 - 3:00 PM ET
Tri-Cities vs. Alexander - 03/06 - 7:00 PM ET
*games at Georgia State University
Class AAAA Bracket
Pace Academy vs. Cambridge - 03/07 - 3:00 PM ET
Jonesboro vs. St. Pius X Catholic - 03/07 - 7:00 PM ET
*games at Akins Arena, Athens
Class AAA Bracket
Harlem vs. Douglass - 03/07 - 3:00 PM ET
East Hall vs. Cross Creek - 03/07 - 7:00 PM ET
*games at Legacy Arena, Douglasville
Class AA Bracket
Therrell vs. Morgan County - 03/06 - 3:00 PM ET
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate vs. Butler - 03/07 - 7:00 PM ET
*games at Legacy Arena, Douglasville
Class A Division II Bracket
Clinch County vs. Chattahoochee County - 03/06 - 3:00 PM ET
Portal vs. Washington-Wilkes - 03/07 - 7:00 PM ET
*games at Fort Valley State University
Class A Division I Bracket
Fitzgerald vs. Rabun County - 03/07 - 7:00 PM ET
Vidalia vs. Southwest - 03/07 - 3:00 PM ET
*games at Fort Valley State University
Class Private
Darlington vs. Mount Vernon Presbyterian - 03/06 - 3:00 PM ET
Walker vs. Holy Innocents Episcopal - 03/06 - 7:00 PM ET
*games at Atkins Arena, Athens
All Georgia high school basketball brackets
