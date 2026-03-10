High School

Georgia (GHSA) High School Boys Basketball State Championship Brackets, Schedule - March 11-14, 2026

Get every bracket and matchup for the 2026 Georgia high school basketball state championships as we head into state final action
The Wheeler Wildcats take on Pebblebrook on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m in the Class AAAAAA championship game.
The 2026 Georgia high school boys basketball state championships continue from Wednesday, March 11 through Saturday, March 14 with 8 games in state final action.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Georgia high school basketball state brackets. The championship games be played at the Macon Coliseum.

Class AAAAAA Bracket

Pebblebrook vs. Wheeler - 03/14, 7:30 PM EST

Class AAAAA Bracket

Woodward Academy vs. Alexander - 03/13, 7:30 PM EST

Class AAAA Bracket

Pace Academy vs. St. Pius X Catholic - 03/12, 7:30 PM EST

Class AAA Bracket

Harlem vs. Cross Creek - 03/11, 7:30 PM EST

Class AA Bracket

Morgan County vs. Butler - 03/14, 1:00 PM EST

Class A Division II Bracket

Portal vs. Clinch County - 03/12 at 3:00 PM ET

Class A Division I Bracket

Southwest vs. Rabun County - 03/13 at 2:00 PM ET

Class Private

Holy Innocents Episcopal vs. Darlington - 03/11 at 3:00 PM ET

All Georgia high school basketball brackets

ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

