The 2026 Georgia high school boys basketball state championships continue from Wednesday, March 11 through Saturday, March 14 with 8 games in state final action.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Georgia high school basketball state brackets. The championship games be played at the Macon Coliseum.
Georgia High School Basketball State Championship Brackets, Schedule (GHSA) - March 11-14, 2026
Class AAAAAA Bracket
Pebblebrook vs. Wheeler - 03/14, 7:30 PM EST
Class AAAAA Bracket
Woodward Academy vs. Alexander - 03/13, 7:30 PM EST
Class AAAA Bracket
Pace Academy vs. St. Pius X Catholic - 03/12, 7:30 PM EST
Class AAA Bracket
Harlem vs. Cross Creek - 03/11, 7:30 PM EST
Class AA Bracket
Morgan County vs. Butler - 03/14, 1:00 PM EST
Class A Division II Bracket
Portal vs. Clinch County - 03/12 at 3:00 PM ET
Class A Division I Bracket
Southwest vs. Rabun County - 03/13 at 2:00 PM ET
Class Private
Holy Innocents Episcopal vs. Darlington - 03/11 at 3:00 PM ET
